Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Records First Special Teams Touchdown of 2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the third game of the college football season. The Tide's first two scores came from its biggest stars in Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Malachi Moore recorded the third touchdown of the game on after a blocked punt....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Crimson Tide First Half Update Against ULM

The Alabama Crimson Tide came out to play today against the Warhawks of Louisiana-Monroe. The score at the end of the first half comes out to a total of 35-7 with the Tide holding the solid lead. The team has looked proficient in all three aspects of the game and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa County PARA Executive Director to Retire in December

The long-time leader of the Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will retire at the end of this year, the organization announced Tuesday. PARA, a private organization funded by local governments and membership revenue, oversees the construction, management and operation of dozens of parks, playgrounds, activity centers, green spaces and more in and around Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

