City of Tuscaloosa to Host 6th “Tech or Treat” Halloween Event Next Month
Tuscaloosa youth will be able to kick off the Halloween holiday a few days early with tons of candy and STEM learning opportunities at the 6th annual "Tech or Treat" event on October 25. The free event is put on by the city of Tuscaloosa and allows children to visit...
Tuscaloosa Program to Boost Children’s Reading Urgently Needs Volunteers
Reading Allies Tuscaloosa, a program created to help children read at their grade level, is set to resume next week and volunteers are urgently needed to help accomplish their mission. Volunteers with the program are deployed within the Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County school districts to get classes of students...
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
Alabama Records First Special Teams Touchdown of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the third game of the college football season. The Tide's first two scores came from its biggest stars in Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Malachi Moore recorded the third touchdown of the game on after a blocked punt....
County High Pulls Off Thrilling Comeback Over Oak Mountain
Tuscaloosa County High School celebrated its homecoming in a thrilling fashion on Friday as the Wildcats pulled off an improbable come-from-behind win over in-region rival Oak Mountain in the final seconds of regulation. The Wildcats first half started off promising. On just their third play from scrimmage, junior running back...
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
Crimson Tide First Half Update Against ULM
The Alabama Crimson Tide came out to play today against the Warhawks of Louisiana-Monroe. The score at the end of the first half comes out to a total of 35-7 with the Tide holding the solid lead. The team has looked proficient in all three aspects of the game and...
Legendary Coach, Former Saban Assistant Evaluates Alabama Defense
Pete Jenkins joined The Game with Ryan Fowler this week and provided insight on the Alabama football team and college football as a whole. Jenkins is a premiere defensive specialist with over 50 years of experience in the coaching industry, including coaching under Nick Saban at LSU. Jenkins credited the...
Learn About Travel Nursing at Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Meeting
Have you ever wondered about nursing or even travel nursing? The September virtual meeting of the Bright Futures Health Interest Group will feature Octavia Rayford, RN and she will talk with the students about a career in nursing, specifically travel nursing. The Zoom meeting is open to all students who...
Beloved Tuscaloosa Mexican Restaurant Returning to Downtown Area
More than two decades after the first Jalapeno's Mexican restaurant opened in downtown Tuscaloosa, the beloved brand is returning to Temerson Square. In a video posted to social media last week, ownership at Jalapenos announced plans to go back "to where it all started" and open a fourth location in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa.
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
Tuscaloosa County PARA Executive Director to Retire in December
The long-time leader of the Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority will retire at the end of this year, the organization announced Tuesday. PARA, a private organization funded by local governments and membership revenue, oversees the construction, management and operation of dozens of parks, playgrounds, activity centers, green spaces and more in and around Tuscaloosa.
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
Black Warrior Riverkeeper Sues Warrior Met Coal Over Pollution in Tuscaloosa County
An Alabama nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit against Warrior Met Coal over allegations that the company is illegally polluting waters that eventually flow into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa. Nelson Brooke, leader of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper, announced the group's decision to sue Warrior Met in a Wednesday...
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
Nick Saban Doesn’t Care About Inferior Opponents On the Schedule
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to host the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Its the Crimson Tide's third non-conference matchup of the season and the second non-power 5 opponent Alabama plays before it jumps into SEC play the following week. Alabama is...
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
Tuscaloosa City Schools, Townsquare Media Announces Student of Character Program
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system has launched an initiative to honor students of character at their 21 schools through a new partnership with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The news came during a ceremony Tuesday evening to honor three Tuscaloosa City Schools that were awarded the "National School of Character" distinction in May.
2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat
Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
