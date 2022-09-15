A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.

