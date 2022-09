UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO