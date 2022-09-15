Kanye West formally notifies Gap that he is terminating their partnership... after waging public battle against the company

Kanye West has formally notified Gap that he is terminating their partnership.

The artist's lawyers sent a letter to the company on Thursday to notify them of the termination, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The letter alleged that Gap breached their agreement by not releasing apparel as planned, or opening stores.

On Thursday, Kanye shared what appeared to be the letter to his Instagram page.

The contract with Gap, signed in June 2020, is good for for another eight years.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist, who is also feuding with Adidas, still has until 2026 before his deal with the sportswear brand runs out.

It is unknown what his next endeavor is, and unclear what brands will work with the rapper, although he did say he plans on going solo and opening his own stores, without a company 'standing in between me and the audience.'

'It's time for me to go it alone. It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it's time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience,' he told Bloomberg.

Kanye revealed her plans on opening his own Donda campuses, named after his late mother, where it will house schools, farms, dorms and house shopping, with products sold there from the Yeezy brand.

Bloomberg reported that Ye holds $122 million cash and stock, but that his corporate deals make him a billionaire.

His net worth is $2 billion, according to Forbes.

The Yeezy brand earned $191 billion in royalties in 2020 from the Adidas deal, according to USB Group AG.

In January, it was reported that the initial estimate of sales of the Yeezy Gap line at $1 billion, per Forbes.

In July, Kanye said they sold $14 million worth of hoodies at $80 per item.

He still owns a small stake in ex wife Kim Kardashian's Skims brand.

Kanye West's Controversies

GAP

The Wall Street Journal viewed the letter.

The Yeezy Gap merchandise already available in stores will remain there and still be available for purchase, per the letter.

It also said that the company was required to sell 40% of the Yeezy Gap merch in stores during the latter part of 2021.

Only one item from the collection went on sale last fall, and it was only available online and not in a store.

No Yeezy Gap store has opened yet; the company was required to open five retail shops by July 31, 2023.

The Yeezy Gap by Balenciaga merch debuted in stores in July with more coming this fall.

Merchandise made in collaboration with Balenciaga for Gap will not be affected.

Three months after he signed the deal, Kanye threatened to withhold his line unless he got a board seat.

In August, Kanye criticized Gap and spoke to its executives directly: 'You have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking, or I have to do the thinking somewhere else.'

That same month, Kanye came under fire after he made the decision to display his new Yeezy line in garbage bags at GAP stores after critics complained that he was mocking homeless people.

The rapper told FOX News’ Eric Shawn at the time that he was just trying to challenge conventional traditions in the way we dress and make clothing that's more egalitarian and not pretentious.

'I'm an innovator and I'm not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas,' Kanye said.

He also pointed out that the bags are not 'garbage' bags but actually construction bags and the reason for the bags is so people can informally reach in and grab what they want to buy - adding that the goal is to make life easier and informal so we can all, basically, dress in the dark.

Twitter users expressed confusion over his bizarre vision after photos were posted of his clothing stuffed in large black bags, rather than on hangers or neatly folded in piles.

The father-of-four sparked controversy for saying on his Instagram account that inspiration behind his fashion label, Yeezy, was 'the homeless.'

In January, a Yeezy GAP spokesperson told The Post: 'Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness.'

In November 2021, Kanye met with charitable organizations and came up with strategies in an attempt to ease the rampant problem in the city, according to TMZ.

ADIDAS

Earlier this month, Kanye accused Adidas of seizing creative control over the Yeezy brand and stealing his design ideas to produce shoes similar to his Boost trainers.

He also claimed that the shoe company ripped off his design for slides.

'No one should be held in that position where people can steal from them and say we're just paying you to shut up,' he told Bloomberg. 'That destroys innovation. That destroys creativity. That's what destroyed Nikola Tesla.'

He's hammered Adidas executives with a series of mocking Instagram posts until, he claims, his lawyers stepped in and asked him to stop.

In some of the posts, he superimposed Adidas executive Daniel Cherry's head on another person's body and created mocking videos of the corporate leader.

Earlier this month, Kanye also posted and deleted a fake New York Times newspaper that falsely claimed Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted had 'died' at 60.

The rapper wrote the caption: 'I'm not here to be liked I'd you don't like it leave' [sic], he said.

Weeks prior, Kanye posted another fake NY Times newspaper front page announcing the 'death' of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship - after they had split.

He later reposted it and put a new caption: 'God loves Us;' it is still up on his Instagram page.

Soon after, Kanye posted a snap of Daniel Cherry, who is the SVP/General Manager of Adidas.

Earlier this month - after nearly a decade of collaborating together, Kanye fired a shot at Adidas for 'blatant copying' of his Yeezy slides.

West fired a direct shot at Kasper, stating, 'To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more.'

'To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy,' he continued.

Adidas first unveiled their new Adilette slides earlier this month, which will retail at $55, and the 45-year-old rapper is none too happy about it.

'These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent. This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me. Happy Monday,' West concluded.

West and Adidas' apparel and shoe deal was first announced in December 2013, with the first collection dropping in February 2015.

That line included his first shoe dubbed Yeezy Boosts, which were limited to just 9,000 pairs available only in New York City... which sold out in 10 minutes.

JP MORGAN

Ye also went after JPMorgan Chase, where he holds much of his money after switching from a small Wyoming bank, for not backing him in his war against the popular clothing brands.

'I've went to JP Morgan but of course they won't give me no deal flow cause Jin(g) Ulrich is on the board of both Adidas and JP Morgan. What shoe company will give me control. I need to be the head of the board and chief decision maker,' he posted.

Jing Ulrich is the Chase vice chair of investment banking.

Ye also tried to get banking titan Jamie Dimon on the phone, but was ghosted by the financier.

'I feel like there's a lot of controlling and handling to suppress my ability to affect the American economy and industry,' the rapper said of Chase.

Kanye has claimed that Gap cut him out of meetings as well as the creative process and does not promote the collection.

Three months after he signed the deal, Kanye threatened to withhold his line unless he got a board seat.

In August, Kanye criticized Gap and spoke to its executives directly: 'You have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking, or I have to do the thinking somewhere else.'

That same month, Kanye came under fire after he made the decision to display his new Yeezy line in garbage bags at GAP stores after critics complained that he was mocking homeless people.

The rapper told FOX News’ Eric Shawn at the time that he was just trying to challenge conventional traditions in the way we dress and make clothing that's more egalitarian and not pretentious.

'I'm an innovator and I'm not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas,' Kanye said.

He also pointed out that the bags are not 'garbage' bags but actually construction bags and the reason for the bags is so people can informally reach in and grab what they want to buy - adding that the goal is to make life easier and informal so we can all, basically, dress in the dark.

On Monday, the rapper had revealed he was done with corporate sponsorships and will not renew his current contracts with Gap and Adidas when they expire - a move that would jeopardize billions of dollars in revenue.

'It's time for me to go it alone,' the musician, who now goes by the name Ye, told Bloomberg News.

It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry,' he continued. 'Now it's time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.'

But in his mind, Ye, whose Yeezy Boost 350s are manufactured by the international sneaker company, they are already divorced.

'They my new baby mamas,' he told the financial news outlet. 'I guess we're just going to have to co-parent those 350s.'

Earlier this month, Kanye west on a social media blitz against the two clothing companies, accusing Adidas of seizing creative control over the Yeezy brand and stealing his design ideas to produce shoes similar to his Boost trainers. He also claimed that the shoe company ripped off his design for slides.

'No one should be held in that position where people can steal from them and say we're just paying you to shut up,' he told Bloomberg. 'That destroys innovation. That destroys creativity. That's what destroyed Nikola Tesla.'

He's hammered Adidas executives with a series of mocking Instagram posts until, he claims, his lawyers stepped in and asked him to stop.

In some of the posts, he superimposed Adidas executive Daniel Cherry's head on another person's body and created mocking videos of the corporate leader.

Earlier this month, Kanye also posted and deleted a fake New York Times newspaper that falsely claimed Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted had 'died' at 60.

The rapper wrote the caption: 'I'm not here to be liked I'd you don't like it leave' [sic], he said.

Weeks prior, Kanye posted another fake NY Times newspaper front page announcing the 'death' of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship - after they had split.

He later reposted it and put a new caption: 'God loves Us;' it is still up on his Instagram page.

In late August, Adidas announced Kasper was leaving the company in 2023; he started with the brand in 2016, according to CNBC.

His contract with the company was set to end in 2026; Kasper and Adidas did not elaborate on why he was leaving before the contract ran out.

He will stay in the role until a successor has been appointed.

Soon after, Kanye posted a snap of Daniel Cherry, who is the SVP/General Manager of Adidas.

He wrote in the caption: 'I'm a nice person but I'm starting to feel like not being nice. And don't try to tell me what gang you used to role with in Philly this time.'

Earlier this month - after nearly a decade of collaborating together, Kanye fired a shot at Adidas for 'blatant copying' of his Yeezy slides.

West fired a direct shot at Kasper, stating, 'To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more.'

'To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy,' he continued.

'Bravery is not being afraid. Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth. This Ye with the blue paint on my face,' he added.

'These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent. This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me. Happy Monday,' West concluded.

West and Adidas' apparel and shoe deal was first announced in December 2013, with the first collection dropping in February 2015.

That line included his first shoe dubbed Yeezy Boosts, which were limited to just 9,000 pairs available only in New York City... which sold out in 10 minutes.

'THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on. Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now,' West began, possibly hinting his deal with Adidas is coming to an end.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant signed a six-year deal with Adidas before he was drafted straight out high school in 1996, but Bryant bought himself out of his Adidas contract in 2002.

After waiting a whole year as part of his opt-out clause, he signed a new deal with Nike in 2003, where he remained for the rest of his career.

It's unclear if Adidas or Rorstad plan on responding publicly to West's post, though they have stuck by his side in the past.

Back in 2018, when West made controversial comments about slavery being a 'choice,' Rorstad defended West.

'Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator, and that's where I'm going to leave it. I'm not going to comment on every comment he or anyone else is making,' Rorstad said in a Bloomberg interview in May 2018.

Ye also went after JPMorgan Chase, where he holds much of his money after switching from a small Wyoming bank, for not backing him in his war against the popular clothing brands.

'I've went to JP Morgan but of course they won't give me no deal flow cause Jin(g) Ulrich is on the board of both Adidas and JP Morgan. What shoe company will give me control. I need to be the head of the board and chief decision maker,' he posted.

Jing Ulrich is the Chase vice chair of investment banking.

Ye also tried to get banking titan Jamie Dimon on the phone, but was ghosted by the financier.

'I feel like there's a lot of controlling and handling to suppress my ability to affect the American economy and industry,' the rapper said of Chase.

Ye hired Michael Cohen, the convicted ex-lawyer for former President Donald Trump, to give him some financial advice, according to Bloomberg News.

It was Cohen who recommended that he move his money from Wyoming, which he said 'was not equipped to handle his business or him personally, to the major investment bank.

The recording artist has groused almost from the beginning of his corporate collaborations that he was being frozen out of decision-making.

In July 2020, Gap stock dipped 7.4 percent after he threatened to pull out of deals with the clothing company a month after he signed the partnership with his Yeezy brand.

He threatened to do the same to the international sneaker maker, but their stock ended up for the day.

The musician's public disagreements with the brands have created a corporate headache after other public figures like Sean Combs and Swizz Beatz declared a public boycott on Adidas.

Ye's focus appears to be shifting from the Yeezy clothing company to Donda Academy, a school named after his late mother.

He plans to set up campuses across the country that will contain schools, farms, retail space, and dormitories, Bloomberg reported.

It's unclear where Gap and Adidas fit in.

'Every step of my career there was something in the way,' Ye told the financial news service. 'They did the dream, but just without Ye.'