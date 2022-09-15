Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with...
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Stereogum
Kanye West Goes On CNBC To Explain Gap Breakup
In 2020, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand partnered with the Gap on a new line of Yeezy Gap apparel. The partnership was supposed to last 10 years and generate $1 billion in revenue. Instead, as the New York Times reports, Kanye and the Gap have parted ways just two years into the deal. Kanye notified Gap via a letter today that he is terminating the partnership, citing a breach of contract by Gap. He plans to launch his own Yeezy stores instead.
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy." All of us have probably had different introductions to Julia Fox. While some know her for her kitschy fashion looks, others remember her from her role in "Uncah Jams."
NME
Kanye West opens new private school, ‘Donda Academy’
Kanye West has opened a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The tuition-based school aims to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website. “Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment...
Complex
Kanye West Says He Wants to Move on From Gap Deal: ‘They My New Baby Mamas’
After publicly expressing his frustrations over the current state of his relationships with Gap and Adidas, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has vowed in a new interview that he will next be going the independent route, free from the constraint of “companies standing in between me and the audience.”
The Mysterious Donda Academy: How Kanye West Is Disrupting The World Of Education
Kanye West has ventured into the world of education with his new project Donda Academy, but much of it is shrouded in mystery. The post The Mysterious Donda Academy: How Kanye West Is Disrupting The World Of Education appeared first on NewsOne.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time
Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
Kanye West’s Latest Pitch to Gap Includes Fashion Shows, $20 Tees
Over the last few months, the collaboration between Ye—the artist and fashion iconoclast formerly known as Kanye West—and the Gap seemed to find its creative and commercial footing. In July, the first of many long-promised Yeezy Gap stores opened in Times Square. Ye is a master of creating viral visual and social spectacles, and this was no exception: the mobs of customers who lined up outside to finally buy Yeezy Gap in person found that the clothes were stocked not on racks but in large heaping bags on the floor, like a by-the-pound thrift shop. Convenient? Maybe not. Cool and buzzy as hell? Totally. The drop was, even more excitingly, engineered by Balenciaga, in a novel arrangement with the house’s boundary-breaking creative director Demna.
What We Know About Kanye West's Donda Doves School Basketball Team
According to Rolling Stone magazine, West wants his team to rival the top players at Sierra Canyon School, attended by NBA star LeBron James' son, Bronny.
It’s A Wrap: Kanye West Officially Ending Yeezy Partnership With Gap, Joins CNBC To Discuss His Decision
After voicing his frustration on IG and even posting videos with the Gap team, Kanye West has officially moved to terminate their partnership. As previously reported the rapper revealed to Bloomberg that he was done with partnerships and would be focusing on bringing his ideas to reality by himself. As many were quick to point out, his Adidas partnership doesn’t end until 2025 and his Gap partnership was scheduled to last until 2030. Most recently, Kanye gave an inside look into one of his most recent meetings with Gap and it seemed as though the brand was confused about its role in the partnership.
papermag.com
Kanye West's Donda Academy Is Reportedly Forcing Parents to Sign NDAs
Kanye West has an unconventional enrollment process for Donda Academy, according to a new report. On Thursday, September 15, Rolling Stone published a story featuring interviews with two unnamed families, who claim that the rapper's private Christian prep school is forcing the parents of all potential students to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to enrollment. However, neither provided specific details about the terms of the NDA.
Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap over alleged breach of contract
Rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, revealed he will end the contract between his clothing brand Yeezy and Gap, which was signed in 2020. Gap had a contract with the rapper's clothing line to sell its products and eventually open a separate Yeezy store but did not follow through on contractual obligations, according to a Thursday letter from the rapper. While the retailer sold Yeezy's blue puffer jacket in a matter of hours in June of last year, it did not sell any more Yeezy products by the second half of the year.
Kanye West pulls an Elon Musk, sends Gap a letter terminating Yeezy deal
Kanye West's lawyers notified Gap on Thursday of his plans to end the deal. The retailer will still be able to sell existing Yeezy merchandise, according to the letter. The breakup comes after West repeatedly criticized Gap on social media. Kanye West is taking a page out of Elon Musk's...
Kanye West watches Mayor Eric Adams eat dinner at NYC hotspot
Not hungry, Ye? Kanye West has surfaced in New York City, where we hear he caught up with Mayor Eric Adams at an East Village hot spot. An insider tells Page Six the Yeezy designer was spotted with Adams at Cathédrale on Tuesday, where the Mayor was having dinner with friends and members of staff. “He wore a long black cape along with his signature, big Balenciaga boots,” an eyewitness says of the rapper’s ‘fit. “The Mayor ordered the sea bass but Kanye didn’t eat.” The spy noted the pair had a “brief conversation” before leaving the restaurant. A second source tells...
