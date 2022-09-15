ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email

Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
Stereogum

Kanye West Goes On CNBC To Explain Gap Breakup

In 2020, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand partnered with the Gap on a new line of Yeezy Gap apparel. The partnership was supposed to last 10 years and generate $1 billion in revenue. Instead, as the New York Times reports, Kanye and the Gap have parted ways just two years into the deal. Kanye notified Gap via a letter today that he is terminating the partnership, citing a breach of contract by Gap. He plans to launch his own Yeezy stores instead.
Kanye West
Kanye
NME

Kanye West opens new private school, ‘Donda Academy’

Kanye West has opened a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The tuition-based school aims to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders,” according to its website. “Each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment...
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
The Independent

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time

Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
GQMagazine

Kanye West’s Latest Pitch to Gap Includes Fashion Shows, $20 Tees

Over the last few months, the collaboration between Ye—the artist and fashion iconoclast formerly known as Kanye West—and the Gap seemed to find its creative and commercial footing. In July, the first of many long-promised Yeezy Gap stores opened in Times Square. Ye is a master of creating viral visual and social spectacles, and this was no exception: the mobs of customers who lined up outside to finally buy Yeezy Gap in person found that the clothes were stocked not on racks but in large heaping bags on the floor, like a by-the-pound thrift shop. Convenient? Maybe not. Cool and buzzy as hell? Totally. The drop was, even more excitingly, engineered by Balenciaga, in a novel arrangement with the house’s boundary-breaking creative director Demna.
Bossip

It’s A Wrap: Kanye West Officially Ending Yeezy Partnership With Gap, Joins CNBC To Discuss His Decision

After voicing his frustration on IG and even posting videos with the Gap team, Kanye West has officially moved to terminate their partnership. As previously reported the rapper revealed to Bloomberg that he was done with partnerships and would be focusing on bringing his ideas to reality by himself. As many were quick to point out, his Adidas partnership doesn’t end until 2025 and his Gap partnership was scheduled to last until 2030. Most recently, Kanye gave an inside look into one of his most recent meetings with Gap and it seemed as though the brand was confused about its role in the partnership.
papermag.com

Kanye West's Donda Academy Is Reportedly Forcing Parents to Sign NDAs

Kanye West has an unconventional enrollment process for Donda Academy, according to a new report. On Thursday, September 15, Rolling Stone published a story featuring interviews with two unnamed families, who claim that the rapper's private Christian prep school is forcing the parents of all potential students to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to enrollment. However, neither provided specific details about the terms of the NDA.
WashingtonExaminer

Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap over alleged breach of contract

Rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, revealed he will end the contract between his clothing brand Yeezy and Gap, which was signed in 2020. Gap had a contract with the rapper's clothing line to sell its products and eventually open a separate Yeezy store but did not follow through on contractual obligations, according to a Thursday letter from the rapper. While the retailer sold Yeezy's blue puffer jacket in a matter of hours in June of last year, it did not sell any more Yeezy products by the second half of the year.
Page Six

Kanye West watches Mayor Eric Adams eat dinner at NYC hotspot

Not hungry, Ye? Kanye West has surfaced in New York City, where we hear he caught up with Mayor Eric Adams at an East Village hot spot. An insider tells Page Six the Yeezy designer was spotted with Adams at Cathédrale on Tuesday, where the Mayor was having dinner with friends and members of staff. “He wore a long black cape along with his signature, big Balenciaga boots,” an eyewitness says of the rapper’s ‘fit. “The Mayor ordered the sea bass but Kanye didn’t eat.” The spy noted the pair had a “brief conversation” before leaving the restaurant. A second source tells...
