After voicing his frustration on IG and even posting videos with the Gap team, Kanye West has officially moved to terminate their partnership. As previously reported the rapper revealed to Bloomberg that he was done with partnerships and would be focusing on bringing his ideas to reality by himself. As many were quick to point out, his Adidas partnership doesn’t end until 2025 and his Gap partnership was scheduled to last until 2030. Most recently, Kanye gave an inside look into one of his most recent meetings with Gap and it seemed as though the brand was confused about its role in the partnership.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO