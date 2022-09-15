Read full article on original website
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
NYC bringing teachers from the Dominican Republic to help teach Spanish-speaking students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There is a teacher shortage in New York City, but according to the schools chancellor, there’s a desperate need for bilingual educators to support students. Fourteen percent of New York City public school students are learning English as their second language. And according to the Department of Education, one and five […]
bkreader.com
$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs
Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
fox5ny.com
Standing Is Tiring (SIT) Act would let workers sit down on the job
NEW YORK - Are you sitting down for this? If not, this bill is for you. New legislation in Albany is hoping to provide some relief to workers who are on their feet all day. The physically taxing dilemma has deep roots in New York. (And was memorably captured on an episode of "Seinfeld" where George convinces a store to let the security guard sit down… the guard promptly falls sleep, allowing thieves to walk off with merchandise.)
riverdalepress.com
Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach
Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
roi-nj.com
Montclair family real estate firm continues legacy with new managing director
The Bravitas Group of Montclair on Wednesday announced that Brian Silver joined the firm as managing director of acquisitions and strategic initiatives. In his new role, Silver will bolster and grow the firm’s real estate acquisitions, oversee strategic asset management initiatives and manage investor relationships alongside his father, Bob Silver, co-founder and CEO of the firm.
New documentary examines US response to the Holocaust
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can […]
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
therealdeal.com
NYU buys MetroTech Center office building for $122M
The primary market for unremarkable New York City office properties, evidently, is made up of institutions that do not specialize in real estate. Following big-ticket office deals by Memorial Sloan Kettering this month, New York University has purchased 3 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn from JPMorgan for $122 million, property records show.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's population loss debated in race for governor
For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
850wftl.com
NYC ‘nearing its breaking point’ as Republican governors continue to send asylum seekers to city
(NEW YORK) — New York City is “reassessing” longstanding procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people. It follows an influx of more than 11,000 asylum seekers who have been bussed from Texas, the mayor’s chief counsel said Thursday after touring the city’s first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center.
brickunderground.com
Need a lease guarantor for a NYC apartment? Here are three things you should know in advance
If you’re want to rent in New York City and your income doesn’t meet a landlord's steep income requirement—which is typically an annual salary of 40 times the monthly rent—you may have no choice but to get a guarantor. However it’s important to know exactly what that means for you as the renter.
Herald Community Newspapers
Masks now encouraged, but not required
After more than two years, Long Island Rail Road commuters can now decide for themselves when — and where — to mask up while riding the rails. At least, officia lly. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the state-imposed mask mandate last week, which was put in place by her predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The move affects not only the LIRR, but also the rest of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, including New York City buses and subways, as well as the Metro-North Railroad.
NBC New York
Another Wave of Migrant Buses Arrives From Texas as System Struggles
Three more buses full of migrants from El Paso arrived at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal early Saturday morning, and officials said they expected at least another three buses later in the day. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the first wave Saturday or...
CNBC
These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.
New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
untappedcities.com
Top 11 Secrets of Fort Lee, New Jersey
Fort Lee, New Jersey, is a borough in Bergen County on the Hudson River. Named for a Revolutionary War military encampment, Fort Lee offers views of the nearby George Washington Bridge from its tall Palisades and is one of the country’s largest Korean enclaves. Now filled with high-rises and modern buildings, Fort Lee was once a center of the film industry, though much of this history has been forgotten. With plenty of green space, including Monument Park and Constitution Park, Fort Lee has become a popular place for those commuting to New York City and has included residents like Mets legend Darryl Strawberry, singer Celia Cruz, and commentator Bill O’Reilly. Here are our top 11 secrets of Fort Lee!
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
NYC is in store for a ‘cold and snowy’ winter, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get your winter coats ready. It will be a cold winter season in New York City, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Weather Forecast. The Almanac explained this season will be “A Tale of Two Winters” because the weather this winter will...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
