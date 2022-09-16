1 dead after head-on collision along Highway 41 in Madera County

The Thursday morning commute turned tragic in Madera County - one person died, and another is in the hospital following a head-on crash on Highway 41.

It happened near the Tesoro Viejo area just after 8 am

The California Highway Patrol says it appears the driver of a Dodge pickup was trying to merge or pass traffic in the northbound lane when the truck hit a Toyota Corolla.

"The grey Toyota Corolla traveled out of control onto the southbound lane into the black BMW," says Javier Ruvalcaba with the CHP.

The driver of the Corolla was killed, and the driver of the BMW was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

No one in the pickup was hurt.

Joseph Gonzalez lives near the area and takes Highway 41 daily. He says, unfortunately, crashes happen often.

With home developments increasing near the area, Gonzalez says he's noticed the increase of cars on the road.

"They are building houses there and there and there," he said. "It's just so many people cramming in."

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the victim has not yet been identified.

The CHP wants to remind drivers to be mindful of their surroundings and keep a close eye on the road.