Public Health

Grandiose Delusions and the Meaning of Life

Among people diagnosed with psychosis, grandiose beliefs appear to provide a sense of meaning in life. The idea that some delusions are psychologically beneficial is old but has recently received quantitative confirmation. This theory forces us to rethink the traditional biomedical approach that sees delusions merely as a byproduct of...
When Complex Trauma and Severe Character Pathology Meet

Complex childhood trauma with severe personality disorders require many years of treatment, often utilizing various approaches. A re-enactment of the childhood trauma occurs in the therapeutic dyad. Relational and other psychodynamic therapists believe healing is possible when certain conditions are met. Empathy, and its precursor compassion, are qualities, not skills....
Using Hypnosis to Help Manage Physical Ailments

Nearly everyone with chronic physical symptoms can benefit from better regulating their emotions. In a minority of patients, psychological problems are the leading cause of their physical symptoms. Self-hypnosis to help control emotional reactions can rapidly improve symptoms in some patients. I learned about the importance of hypnosis as part...
The Opioid Public Health Crisis: One Mother's Mission

Opioid use and misuse are public health emergencies, and innovations are needed to address the overprescribing epidemic. The Life Care Specialist Program was created by Cammie Wolf Rice in the memory of her son who died after an opioid overdose. A Life Care Specialist provides education about nonpharmacological interventions to...
What Happens to Your Brain If You Lose an Arm?

Neuroplasticity refers to your brain's ability to change rapidly in response to new demands or constraints. Within days of having your arm placed in a cast, your brain's motor areas begin to change. Disused brain areas spontaneously send signals to stay active or develop new functions. One of the most...
DMDD: A Newer Diagnosis, But Not a New Problem

DMDD is a new diagnosis in childhood that was introduced in 2013. Limited knowledge is available about the course and presentation of DMDD during childhood. Recent studies suggest that children with DMDD are at greater risk than others to experience other child and adult psychiatric disorders. The addition of new...
How Your Muscles Affect Your Mental Health

Muscle tissue communicates directly with the brain and other organs through chemicals called myokines. Through these chemical interactions between muscles and the mind, exercise improves cognitive function and mental health. The brain is designed for movement. This is why inactivity breeds depression and cognitive decline while exercise fuels well-being. You're...
How the Little-Known Zeigarnik Effect Impacts Everyone Daily

The Zeigarnik effect is what occurs when the brain more readily recalls an interrupted task than a completed one. Unfinished tasks create mental tension, which impacts how well people perform other tasks in the meantime, according to research. Studies show making plans improves productivity. The Zeigarnik effect isn't exactly what...
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?

Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
Stress-Induced Brain Fog

Being constantly busy leaves many to use technology to numb out. Not having ways to restore our sense of calm and ease leads to brain fog. There are research-based strategies to improve memory and feel grounded. Are you wondering why, as the world comes out of the collective COVID-19 trauma,...
The Dangers of Medicine’s Pernicious Culture

An unconscious culture guides medicine. This culture perpetuates medicine’s successful treatment of diseases. The culture, however, precludes needed efforts to prevent and treat chronic diseases. Only a change in medical education can correct this adverse culture. Robert Pearl, physician-writer and former CEO of the Permanente Medical Group, recently published...
Experiencing Vulnerability as the Path to More You

Vulnerability is not something to reject or run from; experiencing it is the optimal path to growth. Vulnerability is heralded by unrest—a wake-up call that allows us to consciously tune in and soothe the nervous system. When our nervous system settles in moments of vulnerability, we can access adaptive...
Psychedelics as Mental Health Treatment

Psychedelic therapies are being explored for hard-to-treat mental health conditions. These therapies are not for everyone, but we are learning more about who may benefit. Some of the benefits seen in psychedelic use may be accessed without the use of psychedelics. Ben, who has suffered with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since...
