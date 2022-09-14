PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly accident in south Phoenix after a man was hit by a car. The collision happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road. Officers arrived at the scene where they found the man lying on the road. Fire crews rushed the man to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO