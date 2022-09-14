Read full article on original website
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
PHOENIX — A man was fatally struck by a car in south Phoenix Friday morning, police say. The crash occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Baseline Road and 7th Avenue. Officers say the man was lying on the road when they arrived on the scene. Officers learned that the driver...
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
KTAR.com
2 drivers injured in apparent road rage shootout in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two drivers were wounded in an apparent road rage shootout in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road around 1:50 p.m. and found a woman who’d been shot, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Thursday.
Guns, drugs, ammo found in Phoenix group home days before resident fatally shot
PHOENIX — A rifle, guns converted into fully automatic weapons, a firearm hidden inside of a teddy bear, magazines, ammunition, marijuana, and a blue vial filled with pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl. That's what Phoenix police officers found inside of a room where teenagers in state care are...
fox10phoenix.com
New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect
PHOENIX - On the night of August 28, Isaiah Williams walked out of the motel room he was staying in dressed for a gun battle – he had a ballistic vest, helmet, gas mask, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. Phoenix Police say Williams randomly fired around 200 rounds, aiming...
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly accident in south Phoenix after a man was hit by a car. The collision happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road. Officers arrived at the scene where they found the man lying on the road. Fire crews rushed the man to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
12news.com
Phoenix police executed search warrant 72 hours prior to fatal shooting at group home
Phoenix police executed a search warrant three days before the deadly shooting on Sept. 1. Police recovered 9 guns, several reported stolen.
Suspect sought after shootout near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road
Phoenix police say two people have shot after a shooting near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road Wednesday.
ABC 15 News
Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
Official: Phoenix group home did not have proper permit
Two weeks after a Phoenix group home shooting, city leaders say the facility was not registered correctly.
KTAR.com
Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car
PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Both candidates began...
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gilbert (Gilbert, AZ)
According to the Gilbert Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Gilbert on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
AZFamily
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home break-in ended in a shooting near Litchfield Park. According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4...
ABC 15 News
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent home invasion that led to a shooting early Thursday morning in the West Valley. The incident occurred before 4 a.m. at a home near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park. A woman was reportedly injured...
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized after Single-Vehicle Accident on 19th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (September 16, 2022) – Early Thursday, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 19th Avenue. The collision happened on August 18th, at around 7:20 a.m., near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bell Road. For reasons still unknown, a vehicle...
AZFamily
Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash.
