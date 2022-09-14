ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Driver shot, killed near I-10 in west Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX - Investigators are still working to figure out why a driver was shot and killed near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix overnight. Officers had been called to an area near I-10 and 67th Avenue for a crash just after midnight on Sept. 17. They found two vehicles involved in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man fatally struck by car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was fatally struck by a car in south Phoenix Friday morning, police say. The crash occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Baseline Road and 7th Avenue. Officers say the man was lying on the road when they arrived on the scene. Officers learned that the driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 drivers injured in apparent road rage shootout in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two drivers were wounded in an apparent road rage shootout in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road around 1:50 p.m. and found a woman who’d been shot, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly accident in south Phoenix after a man was hit by a car. The collision happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road. Officers arrived at the scene where they found the man lying on the road. Fire crews rushed the man to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cbs
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Human smuggling suspect caught in Phoenix after chase had her 2 young kids in car

PHOENIX – A human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase from Eloy to Phoenix early Friday while her two young children were in the vehicle, authorities said. The incident started around 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 at mile marker 204 near Toltec Road when deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home

State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Both candidates began...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot during apparent home invasion in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent home invasion that led to a shooting early Thursday morning in the West Valley. The incident occurred before 4 a.m. at a home near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park. A woman was reportedly injured...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy