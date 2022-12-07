ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best Christmas beauty gifts for £10 or less: Hand cream, Byoma baubles and more

By Lauren Cunningham
 3 days ago

We’re starting to feel festive as trees go up, lights get hung and mince pies are served as a go-to snack for any occasion – Christmas is in the air.

This year, we may be cutting back on Christmas spending, with the cost of living increase not too far from anyone’s mind. But you don’t have to spend a small (or big) fortune to show a special someone you care. In fact, you don’t have to give a gift at all – the whole point of Christmas is getting together with your loved ones, right?

For those who would consider it a crime to forgo gift-giving (guilty as charged), we’re already testing out the most brilliant and best things to buy, from iPhones and e-bikes to mattresses and alcohol , ready to spread yuletide glee in style. And beauty is, of course, one of the most popular picks for many too.

Hand cream crackers, skincare baubles, perfumes in pretty gift boxes et al are in no short supply, and we’ve curated a handpicked edit of our tester’s favourite treats. The best part is they’re all a tenner or less, so, whether you’re after stocking fillers , a secret-Santa steal or just want to keep things cheap and cheerful this Christmas, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ll be updating this list as new beauty buys drop from all our favourite brands in the run-up to the big Christmas countdown, so be sure to check back every now and again for a fresh list of favourites for all your friends and family.

Read more:

How we tested

We’ve included our beauty tester’s favourite finds within the budget, be it a hand cream or hair serum, testing each one as best we can to confirm it makes a great gift. The more festive, the better, so expect products hidden within Christmas crackers, baubles and gorgeous gift boxes to dominate – and save you the hassle of wrapping, too.

Next set of two novelty beauty sponges: £6, Next.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6NvN_0hwnhbNv00

We love everything about these festive beauty sponges. Not only are they housed in a super-sweet reindeer-painted box, they even come with a Christmas tree tag, meaning you don’t have to lift a finger to wrap them. Inside are two white, egg-shaped beauty sponges for easy application of foundation and concealer.

Buy now

Neal’s Yard Remedies dreamy nights sleep duo body care gift set: £10, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453JuS_0hwnhbNv00

Neal’s Yard Remedies is a go-to brand for eco-friendly beauty buffs, and we don’t know anyone who would be disappointed with this mini gift set. Housing an 8ml pillow mist and 9ml relaxation oil roll, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for those who want to sleep soundly – so, almost everyone we can think of then. And, if the lavender-infused scent wasn’t enough of a selling point, it comes in a gorgeous gift box, too, so you needn’t worry about wrapping.

Buy now

Tanologist the glow giver bauble: Was £7.99, now £5.55, Lookfantastic.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXxZW_0hwnhbNv00

Looking for a gift for a fake-tan fan? This Tanologist bauble may be just the ticket. Currently included in the lookfantastic sale, it’s even more of a bargain buy at less than £6, and the pretty purple bauble is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. Inside, is a 15ml face and body tan drop serum, which gave our tester a very gentle glow when mixed with their moisturiser.

Buy now

Nursem caring hand cream: £9.99, Nursem.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuHeS_0hwnhbNv00

For those who like to give back at Christmas, Nursem could be the perfect brand for you. For every product bought, Nursem gives a month’s worth of its beauty products for free to a nurse or midwife, meaning not only are you gifting your lucky recipient but also another fantastically hardworking human. The hand cream itself is also great, including key ingredients such as Manuka honey, white willow extract and pro-vitamin B5 to nourish the skin while also being suitable for eczema-prone, psoriasis-prone and sensitive skin.

Buy now

Percy & Reed little luxuries set: Was £10, now £7.50, Lookfantastic.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4oSR_0hwnhbNv00

If looking for a gift for someone with a fabulous head of hair, this is one fail-safe find. Included in this gorgeous gift box is a 30ml wonder balm, which helps to tame frizz and prep hair for styling, and a 50ml session hold hairspray that keeps hairs in place without a sticky finish. With party season soon to be in full swing, we’d strongly encourage this as a gift to give ahead of Christmas morning, so, secret Santa, here’s looking at you. Out of stock at the mo, they’re coming back in soon – just add to your wishlist to receive an in stock email notification.

Buy now

Ghost deep night 10ml gift set: £10, Boots.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyCaF_0hwnhbNv00

All of the gifts in this guide can be considered a bargain at £10 or under, but this Ghost option seems particularly special. Sitting within a decorative keepsake gift tin, a mini deep night perfume and pink-toned highlighter are the stars of the show. No corners have been cut, as the 10ml perfume is in an adorable mini glass moon-shaped bottle, and the highlighter isn’t too small either. For a tenner, this may be our favourite find and is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Buy now

Scentology pomelo and neroli eau de parfum: £10, Boohoo.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DR2m7_0hwnhbNv00

We’ve already rounded up the best cheap perfumes to buy on the high street, and this Scentology one is topping our stocking wish lists. Another option was named best sweet scent in our savvy saver’s scent guide, and this version is just a little bit lighter for all-day wear. At 100ml, it’s a great-sized bottle with a sleek and sophisticated design. And it even comes housed in a handy cardboard tubing, which adds to its gift-giving ability. Our tester fell in love with its sweet scent, and is sure to be gifting these to friends and family this Christmas.

Buy now

Byoma brightening duo bauble: £10, Boots.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpCDe_0hwnhbNv00

Byoma prides itself on being a bargain beauty brand, with many of its bestsellers falling under £20. So, we’re thrilled to see it has brought this same savvy-saving mentality to its Christmas collection. With a 15ml brightening serum and 15ml gel moisturiser, both housed in adorable bauble-shaped packaging, it’s sure to brighten up anyone’s day. Our tester is now a firm fan of these products too, as though they are small, they are quite mighty.

Buy now

Lottie London frosted highlighter swirl cinnamon bun: £8.95, Lottie.london

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdFlj_0hwnhbNv00

If you’re shopping for someone who is mad about make-up, this festive find may be just the ticket. It doesn’t come in any sort of gift box – as some of the other options do – but will make the perfect stocking filler or small gift for a friend, co-worker or sibling. Not only does it look like a cinnamon bun, it smells like one too, and the shimmer is easy to sweep across any area of the skin with just a simple brush.

Buy now

Sanctuary Spa 25 minutes to glow gift set: Was £10, now £5, Superdrug.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxtKS_0hwnhbNv00

Another sale find, and another bargain buy, this Sanctuary Spa duo will delight any bathtime lover. Included in the set is a 100ml bath foam – which is certainly not small in size – and a 100ml body scrub to keep skin soft and supple. Our tester fell in love with the scent, and both offered a relaxing respite from the dreary dark day outside.

Buy now

Looking for more gift guides? Read our review of the best gifts for sisters that she will love (and you'll want to borrow)

