ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane

This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Iu
247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Bulldogs bitten by critical injuries in 45-17 loss at No. 7 USC

Fresno State lost more than a huge opportunity against No. 7 USC at the LA Memorial Coliseum Saturday. In the 45-17 loss to the high-powered Trojans, the Bulldogs lost their two permanent team captains, quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams, and left Los Angeles with more questions for the future than when they arrived.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Ray Anderson press conference: Herm Edwards no longer ASU coach

Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson announced Sunday afternoon that Herm Edwards will relinquish his role as ASU head football coach. The following statement was made by Anderson. "We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski

"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
STILLWATER, MN
247Sports

Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not

Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?

Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
FARGO, ND
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy