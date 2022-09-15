ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, OH

Earl Ray Kern, 84

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 5 days ago

Earl Ray Kern, a resident of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Tom’s Creek, Virginia to the late Nanny and Charles Kern.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Chris Kern, and his son, Jimmy Ray Kern. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Palmer (Steve), and son, Dave Kern. Earl was the devoted grandfather of Jeremy, Jason, Justin, Josh, Jake, Anthony, Ryan, and Nicole and great-grandfather of Journey, Jayven, Jayce, Olivia, Ethan, Zoe, Jessica, Jazelyn, and Ava. He was the dear brother of Jeannie, Elsie, Brenda, and the late Harold.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Tate Township Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia serving the family. www.ecnurre.com

Ripley Bee

Elmer Black, 91

Elmer Black, age 91, of Ripley, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his son’s home in Winchester, OH. He was born May 9, 1931
RIPLEY, OH
Ripley Bee

Beatrice May Rudd, 91

Beatrice May Rudd, 91, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Cincinnati, Ohio.
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital

CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
