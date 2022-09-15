The minute I heard the news, the song MacArthur Park and the plaintive lyric “I’ll never have that recipe again…” was all I could hear. If you recently had pizza at Bivio Pizza Napoletana, count yourself among the lucky ones. You got a last chance piece of pizza perfection before Bivio announced it was closing its doors, after bringing amazing pizza to Montclair’s Pine Street in 2017.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO