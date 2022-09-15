Read full article on original website
Manufacturers Village Artists Open Doors For Free Annual Open Studios Weekend
East Orange, NJ – In its 17th year, the 60+ artists at historic Manufacturer’s Village in East Orange welcome the public into the studios of professional painters, sculptors, woodworkers, quilters, designers, printmakers, photographers, multi-media artists and more. Art lovers will enjoy an opportunity to meet New Jersey artists in their creative spaces, and browse through original art pieces on display and for sale.
Bivio Pizza Napoletana Says Goodbye To Montclair
The minute I heard the news, the song MacArthur Park and the plaintive lyric “I’ll never have that recipe again…” was all I could hear. If you recently had pizza at Bivio Pizza Napoletana, count yourself among the lucky ones. You got a last chance piece of pizza perfection before Bivio announced it was closing its doors, after bringing amazing pizza to Montclair’s Pine Street in 2017.
Watchung Booksellers Hosts Bestselling Novelist Jillian Medoff, Thursday, September 22
Watchung Booksellers welcomes bestselling novelist Jillian Medoff to share her newest release, “When We Were Bright and Beautiful.” She’ll be talking with author Marie Myung-Ok Lee in store on Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m. “Two parts Gone Girl, two parts Notes on a Scandal. . .will...
West Orange Art Council Presents ‘Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts’ For Hispanic Heritage Month
WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange Arts Council presents “Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts” in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate Hispanic culture and the multicultural community where we live. This art exhibit features the work of local artists: Judyann Affronti, Rey Arvelo, Maria Estrela, Stanley Gavidia, Carol Jenkins, Fernando Mariscal, Alex Martinez, Patricia Mitrano, Sylvia Padilla, Hector Perez, Luisa Pinzon and Susan Greenwald.
Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted After Using Portable Toilet Outside Salvation Army
Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Police Department:. September 14, 2022 (South Mountain Avenue): The resident reported that at some point overnight, an unknown person(s) entered his garage and stole two dirt bikes. One of the bikes was described as a black and white colored 2001 Yamaha Bondie valued at $11,000. The other ATV is a white colored 2020 CRF25R valued at $6,000.
Big Change to Montclair Board of Education Meetings Happens Tonight
Montclair, NJ – Montclair recently hired a new communications director and while you may be hearing from the district more as a result of this hire, you will be hearing less from the Montclair Board of Education, specifically its individual members. Following a discussion at its September 7 meeting,...
