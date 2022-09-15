ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer

A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
U.K.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Us Weekly

King Charles III Declares Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral a National Bank Holiday in the U.K.

A deserved tribute. King Charles III has declared a bank holiday on the day that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest. The 73-year-old made the proclamation — one of his first as the new monarch — on Saturday, September 10, during his meeting with the Ascension Council. As the ceremony went on, Charles approved two drafts of statements “appointing the day of Her Late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday” across the United Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform

Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#War#Princess Elizabeth#Uk#Blitz
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
U.K.
SlashGear

The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral

Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Royals
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day

Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
U.K.
BBC

Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen

A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
WORLD
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
U.K.
UPI News

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London and will remain in Buckingham Palace overnight ahead of her state funeral Monday. The queen's coffin was taken by car from RAF Northholt in west London after being flown aboard a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster from Edinburgh, Scotland. Her daughter, Anne, was the only one of her four children on the flight.
U.K.
Daily Mail

King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy