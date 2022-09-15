Read full article on original website
President Barack Obama reveals Queen Elizabeth II ‘quietly’ invited his two daughters for tea at the palace
President Barack Obama publicly spoke about his experience with the late Queen Elizabeth II during an interview at the Inbound Conference. According to the 44th U.S President, meeting Her Majesty was a memorable event and something he was looking forward to. “I was fortunate enough to know her,...
What is Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth Upon Her Death At Age 96?
On September 8, the longest-reigning monarch of England, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions AnsweredSpecial Coverage: 2022 Small Business...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Great honour' for my son to be pallbearer
A man whose son carried the Queen's coffin has described it as a "great honour" for his family. Senior Aircraftman Toby Stafford flew with the coffin on the flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt and will be part of the Queen's funeral on Monday. His father Peter Stafford said: ""He...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
King Charles III Declares Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral a National Bank Holiday in the U.K.
A deserved tribute. King Charles III has declared a bank holiday on the day that his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest. The 73-year-old made the proclamation — one of his first as the new monarch — on Saturday, September 10, during his meeting with the Ascension Council. As the ceremony went on, Charles approved two drafts of statements “appointing the day of Her Late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday” across the United Kingdom.
A Look Back at King George VI's 1952 Funeral Ahead of His Daughter Queen Elizabeth's
Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming state funeral will be the first of its kind since that of her father and predecessor, King George VI. The King died in 1952, immediately passing the reign for his oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth, that would last 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history.
Princess of Wales in subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she meets coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly made a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through her choice of jewellery. On Tuesday, the Princess was photographed alongside her husband Prince William as they made their way towards Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin. In photos captured of...
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
What happens next? Day 2 of mourning the Queen's death will see her coffin begin the 500-mile journey from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace
The Queen’s 500-mile journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace begins today. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects as Her Majesty is taken to Edinburgh, which will become the first major focal point of a nation in mourning. After a night at...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
CARS・
Everything that will happen at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday. Her funeral will be on Monday, and it will be a bank holiday in the UK. The funeral will be attended by the royal family and world leaders, including President Biden.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London and will remain in Buckingham Palace overnight ahead of her state funeral Monday. The queen's coffin was taken by car from RAF Northholt in west London after being flown aboard a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster from Edinburgh, Scotland. Her daughter, Anne, was the only one of her four children on the flight.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
PETS・
