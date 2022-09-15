Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jennifer Lopez’s First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs
It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.
LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Looks Like a Princess In a Lavender Dress & Butterfly Accessories for Vanity Fair
Zhuri James and her family posed for their first-ever feature story in Vanity Fair. The colorful spread saw the group relaxing at home, clad in everything from swimwear to gowns. A still saw Zhuri and her family gathered around the dinner table, her older brothers Bronny and Bryce looking their...
NBA・
Refinery29
The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers
Update: The Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection is available to shop in Australia now. In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colourblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this warmer period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’ simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
I work at Kleinfeld and help brides on 'Say Yes to the Dress.' I'm truly not acting on the show — here's what my job is actually like.
Lisa Fuhrman emailed the owner of Kleinfeld 14 years ago to get her job. She's worked with more than 10,000 brides, some with terminal illnesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We’re Obsessed With The Sporty-Chic Dress That Hilary Duff Wore & Here’s One You Can Get For $50 Less
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. You can never have too much athleisure in your wardrobe. Trendy, comfy, and super cute – this must-have tennis dress checks all of the boxes. We have been seeing some of our favorite celebs rocking tennis dresses in outfits that look like they’re fresh off of the court and making their way to the runway.
In Style
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
These Are The Baggy Pants That Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve noticed that looser-fitting clothing has been on trend lately, don’t worry – you haven’t traveled back in time. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria have been spotted wearing baggy pants and crop tops that are reminiscent of Y2K vibes. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the same look.
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Target Just Put Hundreds of Fall Boots on Sale Starting at $17 — Here’s What to Buy
Fall is coming, and you know what that means: it’s boot season, baby! We’re on the hunt for the perfect pairs to wear with our favorite summer dresses now and with jeans and cozy sweaters once the weather turns cooler, and we’ve found some of the best pairs around at Target. The super store always offers of-the-moment styles, and these boots are no exception. From combat boots ready for any adventure to the classic western styles you’ll see everywhere this fall, the following Target boots are as fashionable as they are functional — and even better, they’re all on sale! Starting...
16 Stylish Midi Skirts To Ease You Into Fall
Midi skirts are the season’s must-have for layers and transitional dressing.
Marie Claire
How to Wear Ankle Boots, According to a Stylist
Now that the weather is cooling down and fall is just around the corner, it's time for all of us to put away our sandals and break out our very best boots. Personally, boots are my favorite type of shoe, and when it comes to the most versatile style for everyday wear and for transitioning into autumn, I always go for ankle boots. I'm not alone: Fashion stylist Sarah Nearis also loves a good ankle boot, calling it her "personal favorite" and defining the style as one that "covers the whole foot and reaches up to or a little past the ankle."
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Janet Jackson Edges Up in a Mesh Top and Spiked Accessories for Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2023 Show
Janet Jackson had a front row seat to Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear show held in New York wearing all black on Sept. 7, arriving with mass fan-fare and plenty of camera flash. The legend sat among an impressive line-up of fashionable faces. Dressed in a mesh top, Janet made her mark, the style allowing for her bra top to peek through. The “Rhythm Nation” singer wore a sleek black blazer jacket which she paired with a lengthy black skirt that fell to the floor. Accessorizing in a maximalist style, the 56-year-old stacked on sharp spiked black bangles, adding a bit...
Harper's Bazaar
The best pink lipsticks according to A-list make-up artists
From the internet’s obsession with Barbiecore, to fashion’s love affair with Valentino’s fuschia-dominated AW22 show, one thing is clear: pink is back. But it's not just back; it’s thriving. It’s everywhere you look – from the Insta-famous Ettore Sottsass mirror (Bella Hadid has one) and store facades (hello Glossier) to celebrities sporting head-to-toe pink on the red carpet. It's clear that pink’s renaissance era is in full swing, and make-up artists have been embracing the hue backstage too, with Pepto Bismol eyes in every style imaginable.
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
75-year-old model shares style tips for staying fashionable at any age
Stay stylish at any age with tips from 75-year-old model Carolyn Doelling including style staples from Athleta, Rag & Bone, Rachel Comey and more.
Nordstrom’s Biggest Influencer Curated the Perfect Fall Wardrobe With This Affordable Denim Brand — & Everything’s Under $150
Even though fall has not officially begun, you can get a head start on planning your staple wardrobe pieces for the season. Pretty soon, it will be chilly enough to throw on a new sweater with some denim and a layering coat. And if you need some new items, you don’t want to miss this exclusive collaboration from Nordstrom’s top earner and influencer, Caitlin Covington, and Liverpool Los Angeles that just launched. Caitlin Covington is a lifestyle influencer with over 1.3 million followers. Her style is classic, functional, and attainable, thanks to her curated selections from Nordstrom and other affordable retailers....
EXCLUSIVE: At Harrods, the Holiday Season Rhymes With Dior
Dior is cementing its longstanding relationship with Harrods with a holiday event that will take over the London department store’s windows and facade for a celebration of “The Wonderful World of Dior.” Running from Nov. 10 to Jan. 3, the multipronged happening will involve events on every floor of the store, including a micro-village on the lower ground floor and a pop-up café. The front of the store on Brompton Road will be adorned with a monumental light installation featuring classic Dior emblems like the compass rose, one of the key symbols of the brand’s 2022 holiday campaign.More from WWDA Look...
Jane RTW Spring 2023
Women have cast off their sweats, and 4-way stretch leggings, and are returning to the rhythm of everyday life. They need a wardrobe to match, said Jane Lewis, the founder and designer of Jane, whose spring 2023 collection was all about everyday, and occasion, dressing. “We’ve gone from tracksuits during...
Comments / 0