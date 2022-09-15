Read full article on original website
Watching Oklahoma’s 49-14 win at Nebraska, there were quite a few plays that stood out for the Sooners offense. The Dillon Gabriel 61-yard touchdown run was a career long rush and got the ball rolling. The Brayden Willis touchdown pass to Marcus Major put offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s stamp on a dominant first half.
LINCOLN, Neb. – All the elements were in play for something incredibly wacky to happen as Oklahoma made its first trip to Nebraska since 2009 with the rivalry being renewed. First road game of the season. First road game for head coach Brent Venables. A rejuvenated Huskers team, following the firing of Scott Frost last Sunday.
