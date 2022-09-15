Unique Treehouse in Louisiana is the Perfect Spot for your Next Getaway

Erin/ Airbnb

Are you in need of a little vacation this fall?

One that is not too far from home, quiet, relaxing, and provides an amazing view… well, we stumbled across this amazing Airbnb that is right here in Louisiana.

Just a little over two hours to the East of Lafayette, La there is a house that is tucked away overlooking the river.

Now Airbnb doesn’t give the exact location of the property until you secure your booking on their site. But we do know that the property is in Folsom, Louisiana and it is described as a “river paradise.”

This house is the perfect spot for a little vacation whether it is by yourself or with a group of people.

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2500 sq. foot home is absolutely stunning.

It has a wrap-around deck that overlooks that river and has absolutely stunning views. Can you envision yourself sitting on this deck drinking a cup of coffee early in the morning? I know I certainly can.

The house is located on 7 acres of woods and will make you feel like you are staying in an upscale treehouse.

This home comes with several amenities like a bridge that takes you to the river, a gazebo, and a fire area.

This house can comfortably accommodate up to 6 guests.

Just a friendly reminder that Airbnb no longer allows parties or large gatherings at their rentals. So while this might look like the perfect location for a small gathering, however, it would not be a good idea to go through with that idea.

If you are looking to book this rental then I would suggest that you move quickly since this property is reasonably priced and has several openings right now.