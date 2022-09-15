ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, LA

Unique Treehouse in Louisiana is the Perfect Spot for your Next Getaway

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wkt1H_0hwnTzSh00
Erin/ Airbnb

Are you in need of a little vacation this fall?

One that is not too far from home, quiet, relaxing, and provides an amazing view… well, we stumbled across this amazing Airbnb that is right here in Louisiana.

Just a little over two hours to the East of Lafayette, La there is a house that is tucked away overlooking the river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWTPu_0hwnTzSh00
Erin/ Airbnb

Now Airbnb doesn’t give the exact location of the property until you secure your booking on their site. But we do know that the property is in Folsom, Louisiana and it is described as a “river paradise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygqD3_0hwnTzSh00
Erin/ Airbnb

This house is the perfect spot for a little vacation whether it is by yourself or with a group of people.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2500 sq. foot home is absolutely stunning.

It has a wrap-around deck that overlooks that river and has absolutely stunning views. Can you envision yourself sitting on this deck drinking a cup of coffee early in the morning? I know I certainly can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fpTx_0hwnTzSh00
Erin/ Airbnb

The house is located on 7 acres of woods and will make you feel like you are staying in an upscale treehouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3zG2_0hwnTzSh00
Erin/ Airbnb

This home comes with several amenities like a bridge that takes you to the river, a gazebo, and a fire area.

This house can comfortably accommodate up to 6 guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9d3S_0hwnTzSh00
Erin/ Airbnb

Just a friendly reminder that Airbnb no longer allows parties or large gatherings at their rentals. So while this might look like the perfect location for a small gathering, however, it would not be a good idea to go through with that idea.

See the Full Listing on Airbnb

If you are looking to book this rental then I would suggest that you move quickly since this property is reasonably priced and has several openings right now.

Comments / 1

Related
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Folsom, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
WLOX

Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Treehouse#Smartphone App
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease

Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Halloween Events To Get You in the Spooky Spirit

You might think it’s too early to start making your Halloween plans, but since this will be the first Halloween in three years with major events, it’s never too early to start making a plan! Below are some fun Halloween events happening throughout the city for adults and kids.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace

LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
LAPLACE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy