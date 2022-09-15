ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Inside Penn State's postgame celebration at Auburn

As evening neared in Jordan-Hare Stadium, jubilation overcame a large gathering of Penn State fans who traveled to see their squad play its first SEC road game since 2010. A dominant performance unfolded, stunning a hopeful home crowd and sending an emphatic message that PSU, at 3-0, has the capabilities of producing a special season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Top takes from No. 22 Penn State's easier-than-expected win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — No. 22 Penn State dominated unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium here Saturday, in a 41-12 win that for all practical purposes went about as well as possible. The Nittany Lions emerged at 3-0 overall, appeared to be relatively healthy, had balanced efforts on both sides of the ball and were able to go deep into their bench against an SEC opponent on the road.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
247Sports

Harsin considered playing QB Zach Calzada during loss to Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin already made one quarterback change in Auburn’s blowout loss to Penn State. And he considered making another. Auburn couldn’t find consistency in any facet of its offense in a 41-12 home loss on Saturday night, and quarterback was certainly no exception. T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford combined to complete 55% of their passes with three total turnovers — a pick and a fumble from Finley, and an interception by Ashford.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State

In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy