WATCH: Inside Penn State's postgame celebration at Auburn
As evening neared in Jordan-Hare Stadium, jubilation overcame a large gathering of Penn State fans who traveled to see their squad play its first SEC road game since 2010. A dominant performance unfolded, stunning a hopeful home crowd and sending an emphatic message that PSU, at 3-0, has the capabilities of producing a special season.
Nick Singleton earns shoutout from Saquon Barkley after monster performance in Penn State's win over Auburn
Penn State running back Nick Singleton went off against Auburn, carrying 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-12 victory. His 54-yard touchdown scamper to put the No. 22 Nittany Lions up 38-12 was one of many plays that caught the attention of legendary Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.
Top takes from No. 22 Penn State's easier-than-expected win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — No. 22 Penn State dominated unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium here Saturday, in a 41-12 win that for all practical purposes went about as well as possible. The Nittany Lions emerged at 3-0 overall, appeared to be relatively healthy, had balanced efforts on both sides of the ball and were able to go deep into their bench against an SEC opponent on the road.
Penn State moves up in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after thrashing Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State is on the rise in the national polls after its thorough 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The undefeated Nittany Lions checked in at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
247Sports
Harsin considered playing QB Zach Calzada during loss to Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin already made one quarterback change in Auburn’s blowout loss to Penn State. And he considered making another. Auburn couldn’t find consistency in any facet of its offense in a 41-12 home loss on Saturday night, and quarterback was certainly no exception. T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford combined to complete 55% of their passes with three total turnovers — a pick and a fumble from Finley, and an interception by Ashford.
247Sports
In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State
In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
POSTGAME PODCAST: Penn State surges past Auburn on SEC stage
Penn State sent a national message to viewers Saturday, surging past Auburn en route to a stunning 29-point win in Jordan-Hare Stadium. A 41-12 result sends the No. 22 Nittany Lions to 3-0, and marks the program's second-largest victory over an SEC opponent. Penn State freshman Nick Singleton shined again,...
247Sports
