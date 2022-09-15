ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FOXBusiness

Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says

Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
FOXBusiness

TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers

More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
Business Insider

PrimeLending mortgage review: A strong choice for renovation loans

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
MarketRealist

Bank of America’s No Down Payment Mortgage Program, Explained

On Aug. 30, Bank of America Corp. (BOFA) announced a no down payment mortgage program that targets first-time home buyers and people of color in certain cities. Dubbed the Community Affordable Loan Solution, Bank of America’s new mortgage assistance program could open the doors to homeownership for more people. While this trial isn't a panacea, it's a step forward toward closing gaps in mortgage access and equity.
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
marketplace.org

Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?

We’ll see how aggressively officials plan to fight inflation going forward when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week. The Fed has been raising interest rates for about five months now. The point of raising interest rates is to cool demand by making it more expensive to borrow...
CNET

Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?

Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
TheStreet

A 15-Year Mortgage Can Save You Over $200,000

Home buyers tend to fix upon property prices when sizing up a purchase, but it’s the interest accumulation that can really dent a homeowner’s bank account. With interest rates significantly higher in 2022 (rising from 3.4% in September, 2021 to 6.7% in September, 2022), home buyers are paying considerably more for a mortgage these days.
CNET

How to Refinance a HELOC

Taking out a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a straightforward way to tap your home's equity -- often at an interest rate that's lower than what you'll get with other types of financing. Common uses for HELOC funds are home renovations, major life expenses like college tuition or to pay down high-interest debt like credit card debt.
