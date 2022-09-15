Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO