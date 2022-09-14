Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940
Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
ifiberone.com
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodmanufacturing.com
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice
A federal grand jury in Yakima, Washington, returned an indictment charging a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice and deceiving customers about the contaminated products. The indictment alleges that Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, Washington, and her company, Valley Processing Inc., conspired...
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qvpr.com
Quincy man wins two awards at FCAD car show
A local man took home two awards, both for his Harley-Davidson 1995 Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle, from the Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day Car Show on Saturday. Benito Trujillo Jr., of Quincy, won two plaques: Best in Class in the Motorcycle and ATV category, and the People’s Choice Award. A number...
KIMA TV
An extremely dangerous cartel is trying to establish a base of operations in Yakima
An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Yakima. Police say they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies that is how they thrive," said Robert Hammer, special agent at Homeland Security.
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOX 11 and 41
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. At this time, we know N 1st St and Chestnut Ave are...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Comments / 0