Read full article on original website
Related
qvpr.com
Quincy football team is ‘0 and two years no longer’
The Quincy and Tonasket varsity football teams were looking for their first win of the young season, both bringing 0-2 records into tonight’s game up north on the Tigers’ home field. At the end of the hard-fought matchup, the Jacks left with a 1 in the win column.
ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
seattlemet.com
The Duel of the Oktoberfests
The festival seems simple enough: Mix beer, lederhosen, the sweet sounds of a few accordion bands, and repeat every weekend in fall. For years, Oktoberfest was one of the biggest (though not the biggest) time of year in Bavarian-themed Leavenworth. But a year after the event was canceled, this year suddenly sees a veritable overflow of Oktoberfests.
The Central Washington State Fair Concert Lineup, Are You Ready?
The Central Washington State Fair starts next week in the Palm Springs of Washington – Yakima of course. It’s 10 full days of waffle cones, elephant ears, deep-fried corndogs, carnival rides, and top-notch entertainment. Here's how to win tickets!. You can win tickets from us, just make sure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
qvpr.com
Quincy man wins two awards at FCAD car show
A local man took home two awards, both for his Harley-Davidson 1995 Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle, from the Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day Car Show on Saturday. Benito Trujillo Jr., of Quincy, won two plaques: Best in Class in the Motorcycle and ATV category, and the People’s Choice Award. A number...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee considering 'tax-increment financing district' for north Wenatchee Ave.
Wenatchee is assessing whether to create a tax-increment financing district in the northern part of the city. The move could help finance major renovations along North Wenatchee Avenue and North Miller, formerly home to the Washington DOT headquarters as well as fruit warehouses lost in the 2015 Sleepy Hollow Fire.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
ifiberone.com
Human-caused blaze blackens 40 acres just west of Ephrata
EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres of land just west of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels,...
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
Tri-City Herald
4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say
A 4-year-old boy wandered off from a Washington park and has been missing since, authorities said. Lucian Munguia was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, from the Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, the Yakima Police Department said. More than 100 search and rescuers began looking for Lucian...
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Comments / 0