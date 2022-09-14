Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
Yakima Herald Republic
South Third Street homicide memorial
Yakima police arrest, release two in connection with Thursday homicide. Yakima police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide Thursday night on South Third Street. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For...
ifiberone.com
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
ifiberone.com
Pedestrian killed in early Sunday morning in hit-and-run in Othello area
OTHELLo — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Sunday morning on state Route 24 in Othello. The unidentified man was walking along the highway near West Park Street where he was struck by a vehicle, according to the state patrol. State troopers say the driver...
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ifiberone.com
Human-caused blaze blackens 40 acres just west of Ephrata
EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres of land just west of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels,...
FOX 11 and 41
Heavy police presence on N 1st St and East Yakima Ave, N 1st St and Chestnut Ave closed
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people are dead in a car crash following a shooting in Yakima. The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on N 1st St and E Yakima Ave. At this time, we know N 1st St and Chestnut Ave are...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
ifiberone.com
OIC of Washington offering help with heating bills, rent for Grant and Adams County residents
MOSES LAKE - Residents in both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter with utility bills and rent. Help is offered through the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC of Washington. Winter registration opens on Oct. 1 to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Applicants can quality for up to $1,000 in assistance.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
ifiberone.com
WSP: Driver in fatal wrong-way crash near Moses Lake tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, opiates
MOSES LAKE — State troopers say a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with a vehicle on I-90 near Moses Lake, killing a 19-year-old woman, had alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his system. Jorge F. Sanchez, 47, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide in connection to the Aug. 25...
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Monday night shooting in Moses Lake reportedly stole gun from his mother's home
MOSES LAKE — A suspect accused of shooting a man during a dispute over a bicycle reportedly stole the gun used in the shooting from his mother’s home, according to Moses Lake police. Eric Walters, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery,...
