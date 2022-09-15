EMPORIA STATE: Face-to-face meetings lead to terminations; Regents approve demolition plan for Butcher Education Center

Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: ESU now not planning to announce dismissal impact by department after candlelight vigil held Monday
Emporia State University is planning to announce its “reimagined” programs over the next few weeks after approval of its Framework for Workforce Management and over 30 staff cuts last week. However, ESU will not announce the official impact of those dismissals and terminations by department. Director of Media...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Candlelight vigil to be held on ESU campus Monday evening
Plans have been finalized for a candlelight vigil in response to the terminations and dismissals at Emporia State University this past week. The vigil is planned for 8 pm Monday evening at the Sunken Gardens in front of the water fountain on the ESU campus. Activities will include acoustic music and a chance to write down well-wishes to the affected faculty and staff.
KVOE
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College practical nursing program ranked number one amongst other national programs
Flint Hills Technical College’s practical nursing program is at the top of the mountain, literally speaking, nationwide. FHTC’s program was ranked first by Mountain Measurement, INC. out of more than 1,100 programs across the nation. The ranking is determined based on comparisons between programs that have at least 10 graduates who took the NCLEX-PN examination during the reporting period.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will convene for their regular combination action and study meetings Wednesday morning. During the action session, commissioners may approve a resolution authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds in the amount of $7,135. Commissioners may also grant approval for the city to apply for a moderate-income housing grant.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team to play at William Jewell
The Emporia State volleyball team plays at William Jewell Tuesday in a non-conference match. Junior Winny Harris hopes they can build off of Friday’s match against Northwest Missouri State. Tuesday’s match is the first of 6 straight road matches for the Emporia State volleyball team.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer plays Fort Hays State to 2-2 draw
The Emporia State soccer team played Fort Hays State to a 2-2 draw Sunday in their MIAA opener. Emporia State scored first on a header by Hannah Woolery in the 9th minute of play. Fort Hays would score the next two goals. Emporia tied the match at 2 with a...
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis fifth at Washburn Rural
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished fifth at the Washburn Rural Invitational on Tuesday. Kali Keough took fourth at No. 1 singles with a 3-2 record. The No. 2 doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso finished fourth with a 3-2 record. Darian Chadwick was eighth with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 09-19-22
Newsmaker: ESU Assistant Professor of Health, Physical Education and Recreation Tyler Goad previews the outdoor activity day for Emporia Middle School students coming Friday. Newsmaker 2: Flinthills Mall Manager Clarence Frye previews the mall’s upcoming Food Truck Rally. Emporian Dwayne Haskett talks about his participation in the Kansas Bike...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer to host Washburn Rural
Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Washburn Rural in a Centennial League showdown Tuesday. Coach Victor Ibarra says they will need to match Rurals intensity. The Spartans take a 6-1 record into the match. Washburn Rural is 6-1. The Varsity match will kick off at 7:15 pm after the JV match which will kick off at 5:30 pm.
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team plays in Topeka West Invitational
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in 8th place out of 12 teams at the Topeka West Invitational yesterday. Individually Olivia Eckert finished in 3rd place with an 81. The Lady Spartans played without Avary Eckert and Lacey Rust who were out with illness. They are scheduled to play...
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team hosts lone home meet
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 4th place in their home quad last night. Individually Laney Cooper had the only top 6 finishes. She placed 5th on the vault and 6th on the floor exercise. Laney also placed 8th all-around. Marley Mullen placed 7th on the vault. Sara...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
Temporary chlorine ‘burnout’ to begin Monday at Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant
Starting next week, the city of Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant will start a special treatment process. Officially, the plant will convert the disinfectant from chloramine to free chlorine for about a month. It’s part of the city’s relatively new approach of an annual “burnout” as opposed to making temporary disinfectant changes several times a year.
KVOE
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason MIAA offensive player of week.
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason has been named the MIAA offensive player of the week. Gleason threw 3 touchdown passes and scored 2 rushing touchdowns in the Hornets’ 36-12 win over Missouri Western. Gleason completed 27 of 42 passes for 261 yards and finished with 62 rushing yards. Six...
KVOE
Driver cited after stoplight incident in downtown Emporia
The driver of a car that bumped over a stoplight in downtown Emporia on Tuesday was cited afterward. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 60-year-old Rebecca Peres was cited for careless driving after the incident at Seventh and Commercial. Peres says the sun was in her eyes when the incident happened.
KVOE
Rec Commission looks to finalize 2022-23 budget
The Emporia Recreation Commission could well finalize its 2022-23 budget Monday. Board members will have two meetings, with the first serving as a review and interpretation of both the budget and the revenue-neutral rate. The second meeting will have votes on both the general fund and employee benefit fund budgets as well as a vote on exceeding the revenue-neutral rate.
KVOE
After second daily record high this week, fall-like conditions poised to grace area
Emporia’s Municipal Airport set a record high temperature for the second time in three days. The air temperature got to 100 degreees, above the previous record of 96 set in 1955. Sunday got to 100, above the daily record set in 1954. Monday also got to 100, but that was just short of the daily high set in 1954.
KVOE
Emporia Public Works returns to 30th and Prairie area for water main break
For the second time in four days, Emporia Public Works is battling a water main break near 30th and Prairie. Public Works was called out to the 2900 block of Prairie on Monday afternoon and is in the early stages of its repair process as of 4:30 pm. This follows a break Friday afternoon on Prairie near Sonora, although Public Works has not confirmed whether the same pipe is involved.
KVOE
City of Olpe sees positive response during community meet and greet to introduce new community fitness park
The City of Olpe was able to gain valuable feedback and input from local residents on a planned multi-million dollar community improvement project currently in the works. The city hosted an alumni and community meet and greet inside of the Olpe Knights of Columbus Hall Saturday afternoon for that exact purpose. Along with a spaghetti dinner and bingo, the afternoon also featured a presentation on the city’s planned fitness facility project.
KVOE
Preliminary hearing set for Council Grove attorney accused of vehicular aggravated assault
A preliminary hearing is on the docket for Steven Iverson, the Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident from over two years ago. Iverson, the owner of Iverson Law Office in Council Grove, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, separate counts of felony interference with law enforcement and the judicial process, misdemeanor witness intimidation and reckless driving. Iverson allegedly tried to run down Council Grove City Council member Keith Wessel and his wife, Alicia, in July 2020.
Comments / 0