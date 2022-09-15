Read full article on original website
Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
Xcel Gets Approval For Sherco Solar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy will move forward with plans to replace the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the final plans necessary to replace the Sherco Power Plant with Sherco Solar, which will become the largest-ever solar project in Minnesota History. Chris Clark, president...
More COVID Tests Are Available In Minnesota
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the third round of free, at-home COVID-19 tests is available to residents. Minnesotans who have previously received the limit of eight at-home tests can now apply for an additional four tests per household. Anyone who has not applied for the at-home tests can now receive up to 12 tests per household while supplies last.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the...
August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
Time for a Fall Fling? Top-10 Cities for Romance in Minnesota
The team at HomeSnacks.net has used real, old-fashioned science to determine which cities in Minnesota are the best for finding the love of your life. Any guess where St. Cloud finished?. The last couple of years have been tough on dating. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have really put a...
Popular Dish has 14 Different Names in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin
What do you call this popular dish? It's an easy meal that anyone can make. You just take a piece of bread, butter both sides, cut a hole out in the middle, and fry it up with an egg in the middle. It's a main dish for many families in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and is one dish that goes by multiple names - 14 to be exact.
Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week. In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01. Gas Buddy says were...
Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48
I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
13 Minnesota Colleges Named Some of the Best in the US
The newest rankings for the best colleges and universities across the country for the 2022-2023 school year have just been released. If you have a child who is considering college but they don't know where to go, this would be a good place to start. There are 13 Minnesota colleges and universities that were named among the best in the entire country.
New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota
Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
The DNR Will Pay You To Collect Tree Seeds- Learn How Much & Why
COLLECT SEEDS AND CONES AND MAKE MONEY FROM THE DNR. Do you love to go foraging through the woods? Would you like to earn a little bit of extra money while doing it? Why not! The Minnesota DNR is asking for your help in collecting seeds and cones and will pay you by bushel or gallon, depending on what kind of seeds and cones you are collecting.
FBI Seizes Cell Phone From Minnesota Businessman Mike Lindell
WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
Minnesota Is Celebrating National Roundabout Week – Weird, Right?!
I've heard of National Donut Day and months that have themes like Breast Cancer Awareness Month but a new "National Week" just showed up that I am thinking is made up. I'm also 98% confident that everyone else in Minnesota is going to laugh just a little bit when they hear what day it is too.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
