Fourteen Saint Rose nursing students received their white coats during an August 21 ceremony at the College. The white coat ceremony marks a special moment in students’ nursing studies at Saint Rose, as they prepare to begin clinical hours with St. Peter’s Hospital College of Nursing or Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. The students’ family and friends, as well as College faculty and administrators from both Saint Rose and the College’s clinical partners, attended the ceremony.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO