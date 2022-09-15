ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Advocating for access to cannabis for veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A grassroots organization is advocating for access to cannabis for low-income veterans. On Sunday, Weed for Warriors partnered with Embarc, a Fresno dispensary, to provide medicinal marijuana. “We’ve been giving out free cannabis to veteran patients for over seven years throughout the state and around the country,” said Mark Carrillo, COO at […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine

COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
COARSEGOLD, CA
Lifestyle
thesungazette.com

Happy Trails rounds up excitement for annual fundraiser

The local nonprofit organization Happy Trails is hosting their annual fall fundraiser Round Up on Friday, Oct. 7. They are an organization that uses horses as a therapy tool for children, adults and military veterans with disabilities, whether they be physical, mental or cognitive. The fundraising event starts at 6...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
#E Commerce#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Iga#Ebt#Forage#Progressive Grocer
YourCentralValley.com

Kearney Park Scottish gathering and games

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Saturday, Kearney Park in Fresno transformed into a mini Scotland at the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games. “Everybody’s a Scott today,” said Robyn Frasier Gutierrez from the Fresno Scottish Society. “Back in the mother country, people lived miles apart from each other, so we didn’t have an opportunity to see […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford residents, others, help clean up Hidden Valley Park

Members of the Hanford community came together to help clean up Hidden Valley Park Saturday, located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Cortner Street. The activity was the second clean-up at Hidden Valley Park organized by Hanford City Councilwoman Amanda Saltray. Saltray and the community volunteers joining her worked...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Leader: ‘Marxists’ Will Control Redistricting After Newsom Action

After complaints of unfairness in redistricting Fresno County political lines, an independent commission will make those determinations instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that he signed AB 2030 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. It establishes an independent commission to draw future Board of Supervisor district boundaries. “I’m sincerely grateful...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno fishing report by Brian Olson 9.15.22

Fresno is 27% full. Inflow is 509 cfs and outflow is 202 cfs. Not much fishing going on, best bet in a boat is to cover water pulling crank baits looking for fish on your electronics. The Milk River below Fresno Dam through Havre is very good fishing for walleyes, northerns, and catfish. Fish the holes below the dam, through the Rookery and in town where access is allowed.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park

After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These 2 Clovis Unified schools won a national award

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Clovis Unified schools have won the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The announcement on Friday recognized a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. The Clovis Unified schools of Granite Ridge Intermediate and […]
CLOVIS, CA

