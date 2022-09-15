Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Nightmare continues for an American Home Shield customer after company's mistake, he says
KINGSBURG, Calif. — Customer left to pay $1,700 after American Home Shield contractor's mistake and he says the company is denying his request for warranty coverage. Mike Sorenson says he reached out to the warranty company in June because his a/c unit wouldn't go below 82 degrees. American Home...
Advocating for access to cannabis for veterans
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A grassroots organization is advocating for access to cannabis for low-income veterans. On Sunday, Weed for Warriors partnered with Embarc, a Fresno dispensary, to provide medicinal marijuana. “We’ve been giving out free cannabis to veteran patients for over seven years throughout the state and around the country,” said Mark Carrillo, COO at […]
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.
We've been here before. I've reviewed Pieology in the past and have good and bad to say about it. This time it's all about timing. While I don't consider Pieology the best pizza in Fresno or Clovis, I believe it to be the best pizza around at the best time.
sierranewsonline.com
Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine
COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
thesungazette.com
Happy Trails rounds up excitement for annual fundraiser
The local nonprofit organization Happy Trails is hosting their annual fall fundraiser Round Up on Friday, Oct. 7. They are an organization that uses horses as a therapy tool for children, adults and military veterans with disabilities, whether they be physical, mental or cognitive. The fundraising event starts at 6...
Store clerk surprises thieves with gun after taking beer and demanding money
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are on the run following a store robbery in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a Chevron gas station on Ventura and Cedar Avenues Monday afternoon. The trio was caught on camera throughout the entire incident. As seen on video, the...
thecampusjournal.com
Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting
In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KMPH.com
Report: California is leading in overdose deaths across the country
California is #1 in overdose deaths reported according to a study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over 100,000 people died in 2021 across the U.S. due to drug overdoses. Experts at NiceRx also conducted a study and say from 2013 through 2020, California came in on top...
Kearney Park Scottish gathering and games
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Saturday, Kearney Park in Fresno transformed into a mini Scotland at the 45th annual Scottish Gathering and Games. “Everybody’s a Scott today,” said Robyn Frasier Gutierrez from the Fresno Scottish Society. “Back in the mother country, people lived miles apart from each other, so we didn’t have an opportunity to see […]
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford residents, others, help clean up Hidden Valley Park
Members of the Hanford community came together to help clean up Hidden Valley Park Saturday, located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Cortner Street. The activity was the second clean-up at Hidden Valley Park organized by Hanford City Councilwoman Amanda Saltray. Saltray and the community volunteers joining her worked...
GV Wire
Fresno Leader: ‘Marxists’ Will Control Redistricting After Newsom Action
After complaints of unfairness in redistricting Fresno County political lines, an independent commission will make those determinations instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that he signed AB 2030 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. It establishes an independent commission to draw future Board of Supervisor district boundaries. “I’m sincerely grateful...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno fishing report by Brian Olson 9.15.22
Fresno is 27% full. Inflow is 509 cfs and outflow is 202 cfs. Not much fishing going on, best bet in a boat is to cover water pulling crank baits looking for fish on your electronics. The Milk River below Fresno Dam through Havre is very good fishing for walleyes, northerns, and catfish. Fish the holes below the dam, through the Rookery and in town where access is allowed.
GV Wire
Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure
In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park
After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. president on money-losing stadium naming rights deal: “Beneficial” in the long-run
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
These 2 Clovis Unified schools won a national award
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Clovis Unified schools have won the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The announcement on Friday recognized a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. The Clovis Unified schools of Granite Ridge Intermediate and […]
$600 per hour: How much Fresno is paying for Nelson Esparza’s defense
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How much will the City of Fresno pay for City Council President Nelson Esparza’s defense for alleged attempted extortion? In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed former city attorney Doug Sloan was being extorted and said Esparza told Sloan that he could only work for the council majority or he […]
