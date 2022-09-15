ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

Related
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Scholl Canyon Landfill Will Close

After a two-week hiatus of Glendale City Council meetings, it was standing room only at city hall as concerned citizens packed the council chambers to hear the future of the highly debated 535-acre Scholl Canyon Landfill. Long an eyesore to those in La Crescenta, La Cañada, Glendale, Pasadena and surrounding communities, the landfill is currently topped off at 1,400 tons of garbage every day. For the City of Glendale coffers, the landfill generates $12 million annually. Councilmembers had to decide on Tuesday if keeping it open was worth the price.
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Government
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Search And Rescue#Emergency Service#Medical Services#General Health#Glendale City Council#The Los Angeles Fire Dept#The Glendale Fire Dept#The Medical Liaison Unit
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates

Three candidates were featured at a recent “Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates” event at the Burbank home of Ron and Mirta Rothacher on Sept. 8. Having recently talked with a friend, host Ron countered his friend’s complaints with, “If you think city elections are a waste, come to my party and meet the candidates.” The friend did … and so did several dozen other Burbank residents.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
BELL GARDENS, CA
signalscv.com

Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country

One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice

Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO

Honoring Remarkable Organizations in the 43rd Assembly District. Every year I have the honor of recognizing various individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding work. It’s an opportunity to highlight some of our unsung heroes that truly make the 43rd Assembly District such a unique and wonderful place to live. As you can imagine, there’s no shortage of people and places to recognize. This beautiful district is made up of lively, distinct neighborhoods and homegrown communities that are genuinely linked together. This year, I’m proud to recognize two of our longstanding icons: Descanso Gardens and Laura’s Corset Shoppe. These two institutions each possess a unique history that reflects the intricate fabric of the district, which has experienced extraordinary growth and change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party

Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution

Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy