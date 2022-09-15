Honoring Remarkable Organizations in the 43rd Assembly District. Every year I have the honor of recognizing various individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding work. It’s an opportunity to highlight some of our unsung heroes that truly make the 43rd Assembly District such a unique and wonderful place to live. As you can imagine, there’s no shortage of people and places to recognize. This beautiful district is made up of lively, distinct neighborhoods and homegrown communities that are genuinely linked together. This year, I’m proud to recognize two of our longstanding icons: Descanso Gardens and Laura’s Corset Shoppe. These two institutions each possess a unique history that reflects the intricate fabric of the district, which has experienced extraordinary growth and change.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO