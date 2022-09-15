Read full article on original website
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Scholl Canyon Landfill Will Close
After a two-week hiatus of Glendale City Council meetings, it was standing room only at city hall as concerned citizens packed the council chambers to hear the future of the highly debated 535-acre Scholl Canyon Landfill. Long an eyesore to those in La Crescenta, La Cañada, Glendale, Pasadena and surrounding communities, the landfill is currently topped off at 1,400 tons of garbage every day. For the City of Glendale coffers, the landfill generates $12 million annually. Councilmembers had to decide on Tuesday if keeping it open was worth the price.
Santa Clarita resident captures 35 gallons of rain as part of city program to conserve water
SAVING WATER: The rain water from tropical storm Kay filled up Stacy Fortner's entire 35-gallon barrel. Now, that water can be used around the house instead of tap water.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates
Three candidates were featured at a recent “Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates” event at the Burbank home of Ron and Mirta Rothacher on Sept. 8. Having recently talked with a friend, host Ron countered his friend’s complaints with, “If you think city elections are a waste, come to my party and meet the candidates.” The friend did … and so did several dozen other Burbank residents.
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
signalscv.com
Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country
One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal...
2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice
Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO
Honoring Remarkable Organizations in the 43rd Assembly District. Every year I have the honor of recognizing various individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding work. It’s an opportunity to highlight some of our unsung heroes that truly make the 43rd Assembly District such a unique and wonderful place to live. As you can imagine, there’s no shortage of people and places to recognize. This beautiful district is made up of lively, distinct neighborhoods and homegrown communities that are genuinely linked together. This year, I’m proud to recognize two of our longstanding icons: Descanso Gardens and Laura’s Corset Shoppe. These two institutions each possess a unique history that reflects the intricate fabric of the district, which has experienced extraordinary growth and change.
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash
Burglary suspects led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
