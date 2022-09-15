Read full article on original website
Home Run Derby Competition to be Held at First Responder Day
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The 200 Club of Morris County announced that it will be holding a Home Run Derby Competition that will be open to the public at their First Responders Day on Saturday, September 24. The event will begin with qualifying rounds at 1:00 p.m. The finals will...
Seasons Garden Club Resumes Monthly Meetings
MORRIS PLAINS — All Seasons Garden Club will resume monthly meetings starting Wednesday, September 21. After a short business meeting, we will have fun looking back over our past 61 years and then forward to our future plans. It will be a relaxing meeting where you can meet our...
Morris County Hosts Inaugural Nonprofit Networking Event
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County, state and local elected officials mingled today with leaders of the Interfaith Food Pantry Network, Family Promise of Morris County, the Morris County Continuum of Care, the Morris County Department of Human Services and many other service providers in the county’s first Community Resource Networking Event.
Riverdale Woman Charged in Connection with Fatal Crash in Pequannock Township
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Pequannock Township Police Chief Daniel Comune announce that Maria Oliveri, 35, of Riverdale, has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Pequannock Township on June 11, 2022.
