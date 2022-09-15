Read full article on original website
Supporting Children of Luskin Orthopaedic Institute
The home of Linda Labrie, La Cañada Flintridge resident and La Cañada Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) member, was the recent setting for the final planning of the Guild’s Oct. 25 Annual Book and Author Luncheon at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. This is the Guild’s major fundraising event dedicated solely to support the children treated at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, formerly called Orthopaedic Hospital of Los Angeles. The funds raised provide children with musculoskeletal injuries or disorders excellent pediatric orthopaedic medical care to grow well and play well, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.
newportbeachindy.com
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
spectrumnews1.com
Traditional Danish pastries and princess cakes from Culver City bakery
CULVER CITY, Calif. — A local baker from Denmark opened Copenhagen Pastry 11 years ago to introduce Americans to the traditional Danish pastry. The bakery serves freshly made Danishes and cakes with the finest ingredients. Copenhagen Pastry is at 11113 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232.
NBC Los Angeles
First Lady Jill Biden Visits LA's Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café
First lady Jill Biden included a stop at Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café during her visit to Southern California. Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday ahead of a Friday midday Democratic National Committee fundraiser, where she is scheduled to speak. From there, she will head to Chinatown for...
Eater
An Inglewood Fish Fry Is Dedicated to Uplifting Formerly Incarcerated Community Members
2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry opened for business earlier this summer near the intersection of Centinela and Inglewood avenues, a stone’s throw from the Serving Spoon in Inglewood. The fast-casual restaurant brings together a traditional fish fry menu (fish, oysters, and shrimp) with scratch-made soul food sides (greens, mac and cheese, cornbread) and a do-good ethos.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
NEWS FROM SACRAMENTO
Honoring Remarkable Organizations in the 43rd Assembly District. Every year I have the honor of recognizing various individuals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding work. It’s an opportunity to highlight some of our unsung heroes that truly make the 43rd Assembly District such a unique and wonderful place to live. As you can imagine, there’s no shortage of people and places to recognize. This beautiful district is made up of lively, distinct neighborhoods and homegrown communities that are genuinely linked together. This year, I’m proud to recognize two of our longstanding icons: Descanso Gardens and Laura’s Corset Shoppe. These two institutions each possess a unique history that reflects the intricate fabric of the district, which has experienced extraordinary growth and change.
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Best old-school diners for dessert
A South Pasadena landmark since 1915, Fair Oaks Pharmacy is a well-known attraction along the famous Route 66. Visiting this old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream parlor is like stepping back in time. It even contains a functioning pharmacy and a gift shop packed with 50s memorabilia. Local Ice. 6333...
pasadenaweekly.com
‘But first, coffee’: Alfred opens renown coffee shop in Pasadena
Alfred CEO and Founder Josh Zad believes that every day begins with coffee. In fact, it’s the company slogan. “The first thing we do physically is dial in the espresso,” Zad said. “We put great coffee first across the company.”. With a background in real estate and...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
John Schwab-Sims Elected President of The Glendale Historical Society
The Glendale Historical Society (TGHS) has elected Glendale resident John Schwab-Sims as president for the 2022-23 year. Schwab-Sims, who served as vice president, Preservation Advocacy, replaces Steve Hunt, who stepped down as president after four years. Joining Schwab-Sims as TGHS officers for 2022-23 are: Ani Mnatsakanyan, vice president, Outreach; Hilary Sbei, vice president, Membership; Kathryn Engel, treasurer; and Nancy Oshima, secretary.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Flutist Burr and Pianist Sánchez on Glendale Noon Concerts Roster
On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Flutist Ellen Burr and pianist Lorenzo Sánchez will perform works by G.F. Händel, Olivier Messiaen, Joaquín Gutiérrez Heras, Georges Enesco and Mike Mower. Ellen Burr’s...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Erma O’Dean Hole
Erma O’Dean Hole was welcomed into God’s arms from her bed at home with loved ones Sept. 20, 2021. Born Sept. 7, 1925 in Glendale, she was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother and a good friend. She will be greatly missed by us as our matriarch. We could go to her with anything and everything … and we did.
Good News Network
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
spectrumnews1.com
LA COVID hospitalizations keep falling; County health director urges booster shots
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Amid falling COVID-19 numbers, Los Angeles County’s public health director Friday expressed optimism the region will avoid another winter surge like those that resulted in rampant infections and hospitalizations the past two years. Pointing to the availability of a COVID vaccine booster specifically engineered...
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Crime blotter
3100 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a forgery call. They were told the victim received an email from “Amazon” customer service stating an item she returned had yet to be received and that she would be charged for the items. She found a number on the Google search engine for Amazon. She called them and a person identifying himself as an Amazon representative stated he could help her. He informed her that many people were using her account for other purchases. In order to “solve the issue with her account” the victim was directed to purchase and send funds to an address/email and then the suspected/representative instructed her to purchase Bitcoin and send him the transfer code so he could retrieve the funds.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Notes & Nods
Pastor Chuck Bunnell will host an informational lunch for parents and students (sixth-12th grade) who are interested in learning more about upcoming confirmation classes at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. The lunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 following the 10 a.m. worship service. Confirmation, also known as affirmation of baptism, is the time when young people declare for themselves that they will live out the promises made for them by their parents and sponsors in their baptism. For those who have not been baptized, this sacrament is offered first. The time spent in confirmation class is intended to continue the exploration of faith and life in the hope and trust that God will continue to lead and guide them in all the aspects of their lives now and in the future. Students further learn the importance of caring for others, caring for our world, and working for justice and peace.
