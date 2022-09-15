Read full article on original website
Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates
Three candidates were featured at a recent “Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates” event at the Burbank home of Ron and Mirta Rothacher on Sept. 8. Having recently talked with a friend, host Ron countered his friend’s complaints with, “If you think city elections are a waste, come to my party and meet the candidates.” The friend did … and so did several dozen other Burbank residents.
Scholl Canyon Landfill Will Close
After a two-week hiatus of Glendale City Council meetings, it was standing room only at city hall as concerned citizens packed the council chambers to hear the future of the highly debated 535-acre Scholl Canyon Landfill. Long an eyesore to those in La Crescenta, La Cañada, Glendale, Pasadena and surrounding communities, the landfill is currently topped off at 1,400 tons of garbage every day. For the City of Glendale coffers, the landfill generates $12 million annually. Councilmembers had to decide on Tuesday if keeping it open was worth the price.
Supporting Children of Luskin Orthopaedic Institute
The home of Linda Labrie, La Cañada Flintridge resident and La Cañada Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) member, was the recent setting for the final planning of the Guild’s Oct. 25 Annual Book and Author Luncheon at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. This is the Guild’s major fundraising event dedicated solely to support the children treated at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, formerly called Orthopaedic Hospital of Los Angeles. The funds raised provide children with musculoskeletal injuries or disorders excellent pediatric orthopaedic medical care to grow well and play well, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.
Calendar This
GLENDALE KIWANIS HOSTS ‘FULFILL A DREAM’ PROGRAM. At the Sept. 16 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, the program is titled, Fulfill A Dream. Guests are welcome at the lunch meeting. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $15. Meetings start at noon. The Club meets...
Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!
I am going to help my son buy a house. He has a Glendale condominium which will sell quickly. When we find a Pasadena house that will suit him, my plan is to write a high offer with a long escrow, maybe 60-75 days. We can then sell his condominium and close on the home. Our family Realtor doesn’t really agree with my plan and thinks we need to sell the condo contingent upon him finding a house of his choosing. My Realtor is too negative about the market, and I am getting a bit tired of it. As a regular reader of your column, I would love to get your input.
Local Credit Union Hosts ‘Charlie Bubbles’ Author
Paul Carafotes, author of the children’s book series “Charlie Bubbles,” and his wife Toni Ann stopped by the Glendale Area Schools Credit Union on Friday morning to sign copies of his books and meet with local fans. The credit union also gave away copies of the books to grateful readers.
Flutist Burr and Pianist Sánchez on Glendale Noon Concerts Roster
On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Flutist Ellen Burr and pianist Lorenzo Sánchez will perform works by G.F. Händel, Olivier Messiaen, Joaquín Gutiérrez Heras, Georges Enesco and Mike Mower. Ellen Burr’s...
Erma O’Dean Hole
Erma O’Dean Hole was welcomed into God’s arms from her bed at home with loved ones Sept. 20, 2021. Born Sept. 7, 1925 in Glendale, she was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother and a good friend. She will be greatly missed by us as our matriarch. We could go to her with anything and everything … and we did.
GPD Reports
Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Dept. is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600-block of West Glenoaks Boulevard in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy.
Notes & Nods
Pastor Chuck Bunnell will host an informational lunch for parents and students (sixth-12th grade) who are interested in learning more about upcoming confirmation classes at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. The lunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 following the 10 a.m. worship service. Confirmation, also known as affirmation of baptism, is the time when young people declare for themselves that they will live out the promises made for them by their parents and sponsors in their baptism. For those who have not been baptized, this sacrament is offered first. The time spent in confirmation class is intended to continue the exploration of faith and life in the hope and trust that God will continue to lead and guide them in all the aspects of their lives now and in the future. Students further learn the importance of caring for others, caring for our world, and working for justice and peace.
Rest Easy – Not On Our Watch Reminds ‘We’ve Got Your Back’
On average in 2019, 17.2 veterans died by suicide each day according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report released in September 2021. And Navy veteran Joseph Palesano, executive director of Wellness Works Glendale, believes that’s unacceptable. Palesano is co-founder of Not On Our Watch, a program of...
