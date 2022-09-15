Pastor Chuck Bunnell will host an informational lunch for parents and students (sixth-12th grade) who are interested in learning more about upcoming confirmation classes at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. The lunch will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 following the 10 a.m. worship service. Confirmation, also known as affirmation of baptism, is the time when young people declare for themselves that they will live out the promises made for them by their parents and sponsors in their baptism. For those who have not been baptized, this sacrament is offered first. The time spent in confirmation class is intended to continue the exploration of faith and life in the hope and trust that God will continue to lead and guide them in all the aspects of their lives now and in the future. Students further learn the importance of caring for others, caring for our world, and working for justice and peace.

