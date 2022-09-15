Read full article on original website
Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removing a traffic circle and tree
PORTLAND, Ore. — Apart from a constant flow of cyclists, the intersection of Northeast 7th Avenue and Tillamook Street was relatively quiet Sunday morning. However, those who live in the neighborhood described the street as a freeway for speeding cars trying to bypass the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Oh, the lowly European green crab: that annoying invasive species along the Oregon coast that has become a mix of pariah and growing culinary delight. (Photo above: Coos Bay. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more) On October 4, the south...
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
Over The Weekend, Cooler And Rainy Conditions Affected Oregon’s Three Largest Wildfires
The three largest flames in Oregon are still burning thousands of acres, but during the weekend, all three fires saw cooler and wetter weather. With 21,347 acres burned, the Rum Creek Fire is 83% contained. A few days of rain, according to fire personnel battling the blaze northwest of Grant Pass, should aid in its control, mop up and patrol, and prospects for rehabilitation and repair.
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
Over 1,000 housing units under development for chronically homeless people in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services is on track to exceed its 2019 goal to create at least 1,000 permanent supportive housing units statewide by 2023. Andrea Bell, OHSC director, explained that the goal represented a shift in priorities for the agency's five-year housing plan laid out in 2019. The agency has historically been focused on meeting the need for affordable and low-income housing, which is based on a percentage of the median income.
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
City Club of Eugene: Representing West Lane on the County Commission
The West Lane County Commission district offers a wealth of opportunities for leadership. The district stretches west to the Pacific from Junction City and Veneta, the more densely populated area of the Willamette Valley. West Lane residents are fishers, farmers, and foresters served by small businesses, with a strip of high-traffic tourist destinations and a concentration of health care providers along the coast. Several small school districts and a few rural towns are surrounded by sparsely populated miles of woodlands and family farms. Somehow the West Commissioner has to master the intricacies of the core social and economic needs of these diverse areas and figure out how to collaborate with the other four commissioners to create policies and programs that work for the whole county. This is no small assignment!
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
2023 Big Game Regulations adopted by F&W Commission
BURNS, OR – (Press Release from the ODFW) The Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted 2023 Big Game Regulations during a meeting Friday in Burns. Beginning next year, controlled hunt draw results will be available eight days earlier (on June 12 rather than June 20). Efficiencies from the Electronic Licensing System allow ODFW to make results available sooner. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 (from June 1). The deadline to apply for a hunt remains the same (May 15).
Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue
Your browser does not support the audio element. A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It...
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
