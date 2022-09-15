A recent survey reveals that Oregon’s contentious drug legislation continues to enjoy widespread support. Measure 110, which would have decriminalized the use of small amounts of hard drugs and freed up funding for addiction treatment, was decisively approved by Oregonians in the general election of 2020. Supporters of the ballot initiative praised it as a historic step for the US. Even if prominent critics and opponents are now calling for the law’s repeal, those same supporters are appealing for patience two years later.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO