Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
Residents Of Oregon Solve To Clean Up Waterways
This month, residents of the state of Oregon are participating in a voluntary cleanup initiative. They are taking part in the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup that is organized by SOLVE. The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a voluntary initiative to enhance waterways by removing rubbish and restoring habitats. The...
focushillsboro.com
On This Day 108 Years Ago, Oregon Suffered Its Deadliest Shipwreck
A violent storm killed at least 60 people on September 18, 1914. If you’ve ever visited the Oregon Coast, you are aware that the weather is never really predictable. Storms can abruptly develop over a clear sky. White, choppy waves might suddenly appear along a shoreline of a smooth, tranquil ocean. That is precisely what occurred on a September day in 1914, causing the greatest marine catastrophe in Oregon’s history.
focushillsboro.com
Scientists Aim To Preserve The Clarity Of Oregon’s Crater Lake For Years To Come!
Aquatic biologists Josh Sprague and Scott Girdner are lying on the research vessel Neuston’s deck in a prone position on a sweltering August day. They look into the sapphire depths of Crater Lake, the only national park in Oregon while holding life jackets that are tented over their heads to prevent the sun’s brightness. Nate Akers, a biological science technician, uses a wire to lower a black-and-white disc far into the ocean as people stand and gaze.
focushillsboro.com
Hops Farmer In Oregon Takes Home Prestigious Prize; He Says The Honour Means A Lot To Him
A distinguished, international honor was given to a fifth-generation Oregon hops grower in July in recognition of his accomplishments and services to the industry. The International Order of the Hop Award was handed to Bill Coleman, who runs Fairfield Farms under the Coleman Agriculture brand. The International Hop Congress, a group that promotes the interests of hop producers and traders, bestows the honors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Couple Died In The Idaho Plane Crash, According To Franklin County Sheriff
Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have provided further details on a tragic aircraft crash that occurred on Wednesday east of Preston, Idaho. The most recent announcement reads, “The fatalities have been recognized as husband and wife and are from Oregon,” and adds that the identities of the victims have not been revealed since not all family members have been notified.
focushillsboro.com
Heceta Head Lighthouse B&B On The Oregon Coast Offers Ghost Tours
At this historic lighthouse on the Oregon coast, there are echoes of the classic movie Ghost and Mrs. Muir. The keeper’s quarters at Florence’s Heceta Head Lighthouse are said to be haunted by a kind, harmless spirit that occasionally cleans up after itself. She doesn’t offer counsel like the ghost in the vintage 1960s film, but it appears like she’s making an effort to be supportive.
focushillsboro.com
Poll: Why Do Most Oregon Voters Want Measure 110 To Remain In Place?
A recent survey reveals that Oregon’s contentious drug legislation continues to enjoy widespread support. Measure 110, which would have decriminalized the use of small amounts of hard drugs and freed up funding for addiction treatment, was decisively approved by Oregonians in the general election of 2020. Supporters of the ballot initiative praised it as a historic step for the US. Even if prominent critics and opponents are now calling for the law’s repeal, those same supporters are appealing for patience two years later.
focushillsboro.com
Southern Oregonians Agree On The Seriousness Of The Homeless Situation, According To A Fresh Study
Three healthcare organizations in Southern Oregon paid for the study to understand how people felt about the homelessness situation. The Moore Information Group polled 400 people in the counties of Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath. According to the findings, around 90% of individuals feel homelessness is a severe problem,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
A 20-Year-Old Monroe Resident Is Recovering From A Stroke In Oregon As His Family Raises Money To Bring Him Home
After experiencing a stroke in July, a young man from Monroe, who is now 20 years old, is recuperating at a hospital in Oregon. Back in July, Christopher Stead’s life took an unexpected and significant turn. After suffering a stroke when he was living in Oregon, the family of the Fairchild Wheeler high school senior who will graduate in 2020 is currently attempting to gather money so that they may bring him back to Connecticut.
focushillsboro.com
In November, Oregon Voters Will Choose A New Congressman For The 4th Congressional District
In the General Election that will be held in 2022, the state of Oregon will have three vacant seats in the House of Representatives, and none of the districts will have an incumbent running for election. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who has represented Oregon’s 4th Congressional District for many years,...
Comments / 0