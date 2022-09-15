Why Are Oregon’s Homeless Youths Not Going Unnoticed As The Demand For Help Rises? Why Did The Advocates Say So?

Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Southern Oregonians Agree On The Seriousness Of The Homeless Situation, According To A Fresh Study
Three healthcare organizations in Southern Oregon paid for the study to understand how people felt about the homelessness situation. The Moore Information Group polled 400 people in the counties of Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath. According to the findings, around 90% of individuals feel homelessness is a severe problem,...
focushillsboro.com
Residents Of Oregon Solve To Clean Up Waterways
This month, residents of the state of Oregon are participating in a voluntary cleanup initiative. They are taking part in the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup that is organized by SOLVE. The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a voluntary initiative to enhance waterways by removing rubbish and restoring habitats. The...
focushillsboro.com
Hops Farmer In Oregon Takes Home Prestigious Prize; He Says The Honour Means A Lot To Him
A distinguished, international honor was given to a fifth-generation Oregon hops grower in July in recognition of his accomplishments and services to the industry. The International Order of the Hop Award was handed to Bill Coleman, who runs Fairfield Farms under the Coleman Agriculture brand. The International Hop Congress, a group that promotes the interests of hop producers and traders, bestows the honors.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Business: Oregon Coast Wage Challenge
How can workers on the Oregon Coast find higher-paying jobs?. The best single answer is to get the education and training to enter a higher-paying occupation. But that isn’t the full answer. It is also important to know which firms tend to pay higher wages. State law protects the...
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
kiowacountypress.net
After devastating eastern Oregon hailstorm, neighbors lend support
(Oregon News Service) After a devastating hailstorm in eastern Oregon, community members are lending each other a helping hand. In mid-August, a severe storm dropped hail the size of baseballs on the town of Wallowa. It damaged nearly every vehicle in the town of 800, smashed windows and battered roofs.
focushillsboro.com
Poll: Why Do Most Oregon Voters Want Measure 110 To Remain In Place?
A recent survey reveals that Oregon’s contentious drug legislation continues to enjoy widespread support. Measure 110, which would have decriminalized the use of small amounts of hard drugs and freed up funding for addiction treatment, was decisively approved by Oregonians in the general election of 2020. Supporters of the ballot initiative praised it as a historic step for the US. Even if prominent critics and opponents are now calling for the law’s repeal, those same supporters are appealing for patience two years later.
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…
Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
focushillsboro.com
On This Day 108 Years Ago, Oregon Suffered Its Deadliest Shipwreck
A violent storm killed at least 60 people on September 18, 1914. If you’ve ever visited the Oregon Coast, you are aware that the weather is never really predictable. Storms can abruptly develop over a clear sky. White, choppy waves might suddenly appear along a shoreline of a smooth, tranquil ocean. That is precisely what occurred on a September day in 1914, causing the greatest marine catastrophe in Oregon’s history.
focushillsboro.com
In November, Oregon Voters Will Choose A New Congressman For The 4th Congressional District
In the General Election that will be held in 2022, the state of Oregon will have three vacant seats in the House of Representatives, and none of the districts will have an incumbent running for election. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who has represented Oregon’s 4th Congressional District for many years,...
KTVL
Rogue Valley community to honor the life of legendary educator, child-support advocate
CENTRAL POINT — Friends, family, clients, colleagues and children will celebrate the life of a long-time resident of the Rogue Valley and leader in advocating for children. The service for Mary-Curtis Gramley will be held at Hanley Farm this Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00. Gramley taught at SOU for...
focushillsboro.com
Scientists Aim To Preserve The Clarity Of Oregon’s Crater Lake For Years To Come!
Aquatic biologists Josh Sprague and Scott Girdner are lying on the research vessel Neuston’s deck in a prone position on a sweltering August day. They look into the sapphire depths of Crater Lake, the only national park in Oregon while holding life jackets that are tented over their heads to prevent the sun’s brightness. Nate Akers, a biological science technician, uses a wire to lower a black-and-white disc far into the ocean as people stand and gaze.
Government Technology
Gov. Kate Brown Requests Emergency Declaration for Oregon
(TNS) - Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the extreme wildfire conditions as over 270,000 acres burn. If approved, the declaration would allow the state to access federal funds for wildfire response and preparation, said Bobbi Doan, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. This would include the cost of deploying firefighters and creating evacuation sites. Had the declaration been approved before the strong winds shut off power in many areas of Oregon last week, the state could have requested emergency power generators, Doan said.
WWEEK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
