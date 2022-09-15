ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Why Are Oregon’s Homeless Youths Not Going Unnoticed As The Demand For Help Rises? Why Did The Advocates Say So?

By Louis Ebert
focushillsboro.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Residents Of Oregon Solve To Clean Up Waterways

This month, residents of the state of Oregon are participating in a voluntary cleanup initiative. They are taking part in the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup that is organized by SOLVE. The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a voluntary initiative to enhance waterways by removing rubbish and restoring habitats. The...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Hops Farmer In Oregon Takes Home Prestigious Prize; He Says The Honour Means A Lot To Him

A distinguished, international honor was given to a fifth-generation Oregon hops grower in July in recognition of his accomplishments and services to the industry. The International Order of the Hop Award was handed to Bill Coleman, who runs Fairfield Farms under the Coleman Agriculture brand. The International Hop Congress, a group that promotes the interests of hop producers and traders, bestows the honors.
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Business: Oregon Coast Wage Challenge

How can workers on the Oregon Coast find higher-paying jobs?. The best single answer is to get the education and training to enter a higher-paying occupation. But that isn’t the full answer. It is also important to know which firms tend to pay higher wages. State law protects the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
kiowacountypress.net

After devastating eastern Oregon hailstorm, neighbors lend support

(Oregon News Service) After a devastating hailstorm in eastern Oregon, community members are lending each other a helping hand. In mid-August, a severe storm dropped hail the size of baseballs on the town of Wallowa. It damaged nearly every vehicle in the town of 800, smashed windows and battered roofs.
WALLOWA, OR
focushillsboro.com

Poll: Why Do Most Oregon Voters Want Measure 110 To Remain In Place?

A recent survey reveals that Oregon’s contentious drug legislation continues to enjoy widespread support. Measure 110, which would have decriminalized the use of small amounts of hard drugs and freed up funding for addiction treatment, was decisively approved by Oregonians in the general election of 2020. Supporters of the ballot initiative praised it as a historic step for the US. Even if prominent critics and opponents are now calling for the law’s repeal, those same supporters are appealing for patience two years later.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Youth#Homeless Children#Philadelphia#Say So#The Mckinney Vento Act
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…

Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
focushillsboro.com

On This Day 108 Years Ago, Oregon Suffered Its Deadliest Shipwreck

A violent storm killed at least 60 people on September 18, 1914. If you’ve ever visited the Oregon Coast, you are aware that the weather is never really predictable. Storms can abruptly develop over a clear sky. White, choppy waves might suddenly appear along a shoreline of a smooth, tranquil ocean. That is precisely what occurred on a September day in 1914, causing the greatest marine catastrophe in Oregon’s history.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Scientists Aim To Preserve The Clarity Of Oregon’s Crater Lake For Years To Come!

Aquatic biologists Josh Sprague and Scott Girdner are lying on the research vessel Neuston’s deck in a prone position on a sweltering August day. They look into the sapphire depths of Crater Lake, the only national park in Oregon while holding life jackets that are tented over their heads to prevent the sun’s brightness. Nate Akers, a biological science technician, uses a wire to lower a black-and-white disc far into the ocean as people stand and gaze.
OREGON STATE
Government Technology

Gov. Kate Brown Requests Emergency Declaration for Oregon

(TNS) - Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the extreme wildfire conditions as over 270,000 acres burn. If approved, the declaration would allow the state to access federal funds for wildfire response and preparation, said Bobbi Doan, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. This would include the cost of deploying firefighters and creating evacuation sites. Had the declaration been approved before the strong winds shut off power in many areas of Oregon last week, the state could have requested emergency power generators, Doan said.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy