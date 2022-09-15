Beginning today, Memories on Google Photos will be getting a variety of cinematic-like changes that Google calls “the biggest update… since [the feature's] launch”. Memories can be considered Google’s answer to Snapchat Stories; short videos made from pictures on your Photos account, although they don’t disappear. For the update, the focus is on fostering creativity among users by giving them tools to create more dynamic works with their own photos. There’s a bigger emphasis on creating videos and adding graphical art to images to make them pop. Google will also be making user creations easier to share with friends and family without having to rummage through the Settings menu.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO