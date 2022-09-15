ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
KOMO News

Washington suffering statewide blood shortage

The state of Washington is still facing a critical blood shortage, but now that students are headed back to the classroom the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Northwest Blood Coalition share that it’s a crucial time to improve our blood supply. “During summer time people start going...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KUOW

'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state

As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington

We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hawkins
secretseattle.co

A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle

Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Donate Blood#Blood Donors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
92.9 The Bull

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022

7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
107.3 KFFM

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy