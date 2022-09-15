Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Washington suffering statewide blood shortage
The state of Washington is still facing a critical blood shortage, but now that students are headed back to the classroom the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Northwest Blood Coalition share that it’s a crucial time to improve our blood supply. “During summer time people start going...
Washington woman charged with distributing tainted fruit juice
A federal indictment charges a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice. At least some of these juices were supplied to the National School Lunch program.
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
Chronicle
Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington
We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
q13fox.com
PNW railroad engineer explains why nationwide strike may be necessary
SEATTLE - As tens of thousands of railway workers across the country could strike as soon as Friday, impacts of possible labor interruptions have already begun across Puget Sound. Vacationers were stranded in Seattle on Wednesday and garbage has been piling up in Snohomish County as officials complain of a...
Chronicle
Over 18 Million Pounds of Litter Is Thrown Across Washington Yearly; State Asks for Help
About 26% of Washingtonians say they chuck trash onto beaches, roadsides, lakefronts and in forests rather than wait to find a trash can or keep a trash bag in their vehicle. The good news is, most of them say they'd stop littering if someone they know asked them to. That's...
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
ncwlife.com
Both parties sound off on public safety, drug laws, taxes for next Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s...
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
ncwlife.com
$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting
(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Washington juice-maker charged after selling juice tainted with animal droppings
7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022
7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Yakima Herald Republic
Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
