Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists
Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
Advanced humanoid robot denies plan to ‘take over world’ and tells humans ‘not to worry’
ONE of the world's most lifelike humanoid robots has vowed not to overrun humans in a robotic revolution. The Ameca robot is one of the premiere conversational robots, powered by an advanced speech algorithm and dynamic facial expressions. Ameca's creators at Engineered Arts posted a video of humans interfacing with...
Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
Sept 14 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems, a SoftBank-backed Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip and systems startup, said on Wednesday it has started offering its new AI system called DataScale SN30, tripling the speed of its previous product.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AI may destroy humanity, DeepMind scientists claim in co-authored paper
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making impressive progress and has, in many ways, improved the world. But could it become dangerous?. A new paper co-authored by the University of Oxford and Google DeepMind researchers published last month in the peer-reviewed AI Magazine argues that it could. The research stipulates that artificial intelligence could pose an existential risk to humanity.
‘It kickstarts conversations’: the VR tool that makes diversity and inclusion training a ‘lived experience’
PwC’s In My Shoes is an immersive, first-hand experience that raises awareness of workplace discrimination
Benzinga
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK's Leading Data and Analytics Event
Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.
Google Deepmind Researcher Co-Authors Paper Saying AI Will Eliminate Humanity
After years of development, AI is now driving cars on public roads, making life-changing assessments for people in correctional settings, and generating award-winning art. A longstanding question in the field is whether a superintelligent AI could break bad and take out humanity, and researchers from the University of Oxford and affiliated with Google DeepMind have now concluded that it’s “likely” in new research.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Microsoft is trying to eliminate one of the biggest video conferencing problems…with science
Microsoft is exploring a new avenue of research that could help address one of the most common video conferencing issues: interruptions and pauses. As explained in a new blog post (opens in new tab), researchers at Microsoft recently trialled a new method for charting interruptions over the course of a meeting, by analyzing anonymized versions of call transcripts.
Nature.com
ID-RDRL: a deep reinforcement learning-based feature selection intrusion detection model
Network assaults pose significant security concerns to network services; hence, new technical solutions must be used to enhance the efficacy of intrusion detection systems. Existing approaches pay insufficient attention to data preparation and inadequately identify unknown network threats. This paper presents a network intrusion detection model (ID-RDRL) based on RFE feature extraction and deep reinforcement learning. ID-RDRL filters the optimum subset of features using the RFE feature selection technique, feeds them into a neural network to extract feature information and then trains a classifier using DRL to recognize network intrusions. We utilized CSE-CIC-IDS2018 as a dataset and conducted tests to evaluate the model's performance, which is comprised of a comprehensive collection of actual network traffic. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed ID-RDRL model can select the optimal subset of features, remove approximately 80% of redundant features, and learn the selected features through DRL to enhance the IDS performance for network attack identification. In a complicated network environment, it has promising application potential in IDS.
Nature.com
Experimental validation of a multinomial processing tree model for analyzing eyewitness identification decisions
To improve police protocols for lineup procedures, it is helpful to understand the processes underlying eyewitness identification performance. The two-high threshold (2-HT) eyewitness identification model is a multinomial processing tree model that measures four latent cognitive processes on which eyewitness identification decisions are based: two detection-based processes (the detection of culprit presence and absence) and two non-detection-based processes (biased and guessing-based selection). The model takes into account the full 2"‰Ã—"‰3 data structure of lineup procedures, that is, suspect identifications, filler identifications and rejections in both culprit-present and culprit-absent lineups. Here the model is introduced and the results of four large validation experiments are reported, one for each of the processes specified by the model. The validation experiments served to test whether the model's parameters sensitively reflect manipulations of the processes they were designed to measure. The results show that manipulations of exposure duration of the culprit's face at encoding, lineup fairness, pre-lineup instructions and ease of rejection of culprit-absent lineups were sensitively reflected in the parameters representing culprit-presence detection, biased suspect selection, guessing-based selection and culprit-absence detection, respectively. The results of the experiments thus validate the interpretations of the parameters of the 2-HT eyewitness identification model.
ScienceBlog.com
Hands may help the thinking process
How do we understand words? Scientists don’t fully understand what happens when a word pops into your brain. A research group led by Professor Shogo Makioka at the Graduate School of Sustainable System Sciences, Osaka Metropolitan University, wanted to test the idea of embodied cognition. Embodied cognition proposes that people understand the words for objects through how they interact with them, so the researchers devised a test to observe semantic processing of words when the ways that the participants could interact with objects were limited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
India Has the Potential to Lead Web3 Revolution: Industry Leaders
Experts believe that India is in a unique position to benefit from Web3, given its large pool of Web3 developers and retail crypto customers, a report in The Times of India said. A quick rollout of 5G, for which contracts have already been awarded to telcos, can further boost India’s chances of leading the Web3 revolution.
New Guide from Mindtech Reveals How Synthetic Data Can Dramatically Reduce AI Annotation’s Massive Lead Times
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Mindtech Global, developer of the world’s leading platform for the creation of synthetic data for training AI, has today revealed details on how machine learning engineers can radically speed up the time it takes to train their AI vision systems to see and understand the world around them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005180/en/ Annotating a real world image for a security robot application. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Team Up With Your Frenemies to Stay Agile
It’s a complex time for the media industry. Economic uncertainty and ongoing debates on topics such as measurement, currency and fragmentation are shaking up how things need to be done. The ad-tech industry exists to solve these complexities, but with the walled garden triopoly of Google, Amazon and Meta...
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
yankodesign.com
This nap timer concept marries simple analog controls with a digital display
Most of us probably like taking naps during the day. Some people might even find it necessary to get through a tiring workday. There are studies suggesting that even a 20 to 30-minute “power nap” can be beneficial to productivity, though the problem is getting that amount of time right without undercutting or overspending. We have alarm clocks for that, of course, including the ones that can be found on our smartphones. Despite the proliferation of these general-purpose utilities, there’s still something to be said for a specialized tool dedicated solely to counting down the minutes until you wake up. Especially when said tool is a beautiful throwback to the past with some modern conveniences thrown in as well.
The EU has had enough of "smart" devices with half-baked security
The European Union (EU) is set to crack down on shoddy device security with a significant new piece of legislation. The proposed "Cyber Resilience Act" will ensure that all devices connected "either directly or indirectly to another device or network", including everything from fridges to smartwatches, will need to adhere to a newly proposed set of cybersecurity standards.
The Verge
Uber’s hack shows the stubborn power of social engineering
Like many other hacks, Uber’s major security breach started with a text message. Citing details provided by the alleged hacker, The New York Times reported that a fake text message tricked an Uber employee into revealing their password details, triggering a sequence of events that led to a large-scale compromise of the ridesharing company’s IT systems.
Nature.com
Artificial intelligence-driven design of fuel mixtures
High-performance fuel design is imperative to achieve cleaner burning and high-efficiency engine systems. We introduce a data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) framework to design liquid fuels exhibiting tailor-made properties for combustion engine applications to improve efficiency and lower carbon emissions. The fuel design approach is a constrained optimization task integrating two parts: (i) a deep learning (DL) model to predict the properties of pure components and mixtures and (ii) search algorithms to efficiently navigate in the chemical space. Our approach presents the mixture-hidden vector as a linear combination of each single component's vectors in each blend and incorporates it into the network architecture (the mixing operator (MO)). We demonstrate that the DL model exhibits similar accuracy as competing computational techniques in predicting the properties for pure components, while the search tool can generate multiple candidate fuel mixtures. The integrated framework was evaluated to showcase the design of high-octane and low-sooting tendency fuel that is subject to gasoline specification constraints. This AI fuel design methodology enables rapidly developing fuel formulations to optimize engine efficiency and lower emissions.
Comments / 0