Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Yardbarker

Ravens bringing back mascots Edgar and Allan to replace injured Poe

The Baltimore Ravens' yearly injury problems went beyond the playing roster this season when their mascot, Poe, was injured during a preseason game and lost for the season. But never fear! The Ravens have a solution. On Friday, they announced that they are bringing back former mascots Edgar and Allan to fill in for their injured brother, Poe.
