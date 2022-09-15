Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Cleveland Browns elevating Roderick Perry from Practice Squad, might sit Perrion Winfrey
The Cleveland Browns are now making moves after rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was dismissed from practice for disciplinary reasons. Brad Stainbrook of The OBR has reported that the Browns are now elevating Roderick Perry from the Practice Squad for their game against the New York Jets. Perry, a former...
Steelers signing LB from Titans practice squad
According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign linebacker David Anenih to their 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Anenih is an edge rusher from the University of Houston who joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Anenih has that short, squatty build the Steelers like in edge guys and plays with a nice burst. He’s not much of a run defender but could be effective as a situation pass rusher.
Saints sign former Ravens RB to practice squad
The Baltimore Ravens had to sign many different outside options at the running back position during the 2021 season. The team lost running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill for the year before the season began, prompting them go add players such as Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell.
Michael Pittman’s Week 2 absence leads Colts to make key roster move
The Indianapolis Colts will be without a key piece of their offense this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars as standout WR Michael Pittman Jr. continues to deal with a quad injury. Following the announcement that he’s unavailable, they elevated wideout Keke Coutee to the active roster and kicker Chase McLaughlin.
Saints Promote DT Christian Ringo To Active Roster
Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
Jets elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah to active roster from practice squad
The Jets used their two allotted practice squad elevations this week on offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and tight end Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah is being elevated for the first time this season, while Hermanns is getting the call for the second time already. NFL rules this season state a team may elevate a practice squad player three times and be able to revert them back to the practice squad immediately after the game. After the third time, if a team wants to use a practice squad player on game day, they have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
Broncos sign former Eagles safety Anthony Harris to the practice squad
Anthony Harris parted ways with the Eagles because he wanted an opportunity to join another team’s 53-man roster, and an injury in Denver could open things up. Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that Harris has signed to the Broncos practice squad after the team placed star safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve.
Colts elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin to active roster
The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and kicker Chase McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. As both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce were ruled out for the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coutee should have a role on special teams. It’s likely that Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon also see bigger roles with the injuries in the room.
Report card: Grading Penn State’s Week 3 performance at Auburn
Penn State handled Auburn last year in State College by winning by a mere eight points. That was not the case this year with the team traveling down to Jordan-Hare Stadium and laying the smackdown on the Auburn Tigers. They become the first Big Ten to win a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium and they did so in an impressive fashion. The offense was clicking, the defense imposed their will after a slow start, and the special teams did great with what little they were asked to handle. To kick things off, the quarterbacks played well across the board and deserve big praise...
Steelers swap multiple players on practice squad
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on the practice squad. The Steelers signed linebacker Ryan Anderson and tight end Rodney Williams and to make room on the practice squad released tight end Justin Rigg and wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson. Anderson is a former second-round pick...
Dodgers: Doc Contemplates Over Rest Vs. Rust Approach Leading Up to October
With a Division title plus a playoff berth already secured Dave Roberts debates how to handle the next two weeks.
Lions place OL Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve
The injuries keep piling up on the Lions offensive line. This time, it’s projected starting right guard Tommy Kraemer heading to injured reserve. Kraemer missed the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a back injury. He was slated to start in place of regular RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was placed on IR with a back injury of his own. Vaitai had back surgery this week and could be out for the rest of the season.
