San Francisco, CA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers signing LB from Titans practice squad

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign linebacker David Anenih to their 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Anenih is an edge rusher from the University of Houston who joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Anenih has that short, squatty build the Steelers like in edge guys and plays with a nice burst. He’s not much of a run defender but could be effective as a situation pass rusher.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Saints Promote DT Christian Ringo To Active Roster

Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah to active roster from practice squad

The Jets used their two allotted practice squad elevations this week on offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and tight end Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah is being elevated for the first time this season, while Hermanns is getting the call for the second time already. NFL rules this season state a team may elevate a practice squad player three times and be able to revert them back to the practice squad immediately after the game. After the third time, if a team wants to use a practice squad player on game day, they have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and kicker Chase McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. As both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce were ruled out for the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coutee should have a role on special teams. It’s likely that Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon also see bigger roles with the injuries in the room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kyle Shanahan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Grading Penn State’s Week 3 performance at Auburn

Penn State handled Auburn last year in State College by winning by a mere eight points. That was not the case this year with the team traveling down to Jordan-Hare Stadium and laying the smackdown on the Auburn Tigers. They become the first Big Ten to win a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium and they did so in an impressive fashion. The offense was clicking, the defense imposed their will after a slow start, and the special teams did great with what little they were asked to handle. To kick things off, the quarterbacks played well across the board and deserve big praise...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions place OL Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve

The injuries keep piling up on the Lions offensive line. This time, it’s projected starting right guard Tommy Kraemer heading to injured reserve. Kraemer missed the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a back injury. He was slated to start in place of regular RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was placed on IR with a back injury of his own. Vaitai had back surgery this week and could be out for the rest of the season.
DETROIT, MI

