Rockford, IL

97ZOK

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
97ZOK

There’s A Hard Core Roofing Sign War Going On In Rockford, and We Love It!

Today one of my besties, (who also likes to refer to herself as "our third co-host"), sent me a pic of something awesome she spotted in the Rockford area, and I am LOVING it. Before I reveal the picture, I think we can all agree that seeing sign wars taking place between competing companies is becoming more common in this social media age. Personally, I prefer my sign wars to be witty and not political, but if you're not sure what I'm talking about, here are some examples...
97ZOK

First Thing You’d Change if Illinois’ Largest Home For Sale Was Yours?

Peek inside this 30,000-square-foot home with unimaginable luxury. 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a jaw-dropping kitchen, and more upgrades than you can count. What would you change if this gigantic estate was your new home? I ask because it's always in the conversation when hunting for a new home. You find the home that best suits you in the present, combined with what it can become in the future, once you make some changes.
97ZOK

Unique Wisconsin Trail Features 2 Walk-In Caves And A Waterfall

Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
97ZOK

One Of Illinois’ Popular Fall Pumpkin Festivals Opens This Weekend

Though I may not have kids of my own, I know all you parents out there are excited to make memories with your kids at all the fall festivals kicking off this week!. If you're looking for kid-friendly events to take your kids to this fall, there is a fun pumpkin festival kicking off this week for the 2022 season.
97ZOK

Can You Guess Who Won This Car Vs Horse Accident In Illinois?

A brutal accident in Illinois involved a car versus a horse. If you're a driver in Illinois, you have to be extra careful. The road conditions can change at a moment's notice. Especially, with the variety of weather, we experience throughout the year. There's plenty of city and rural driving in our state too. Each has equal risks. You always have to be on your toes while out on the road.
97ZOK

Illinois Students Got a Long-Distance Call from Space Station

Just wait until their parents see the phone bill. Students in Illinois this week got a long-distance call of the space kind when astronauts aboard the space station gave them a ring. NASA announced in a press release that students in Chicago were able to submit questions and today astronauts...
97ZOK

Beware Illinois Residents Being Scammed By Nerds On The Internet

A group of nerds is taking over the internet and trying to rip off Illinois residents. Illinois Internet Scammers Are Getting Smarter And More Frequent. You really have to be careful nowadays because criminals are always trying to pull scams on innocent victims through the internet. Some people have gotten wise to these incidents so they immediately think it's an illegal scheme until proven otherwise. Unfortunately, there are still folks that will get ripped off.
97ZOK

Find Out If You Live Super Close To A Meth Lab In Illinois

I know you clicked this in hopes to expose your neighbor or bust the person you've had beef with most of the year. Though I don't have any enemies I'd want to get sweet, sweet revenge on, I definitely would like to know if there has ever been a meth lab operating in the garage right next door to where I sleep. I'm nosy, you're nosy, and your neighbor sneakily peeking out their blinds drinking their morning coffee is also 100% nosy.
97ZOK

Exciting New Illinois Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze Opens This Week

When it comes to fall fun in Illinois, pumpkin patches and corn mazes are on the top of the must-do list for the season. I believe fall is the best season in Illinois. The weather is perfect with hoodie-wearing temperatures. The leaves are changing colors. Kids go back to school. There's plenty of football to enjoy. Don't forget about all the fall-related activities.
97ZOK

97ZOK

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

