Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here are the Six Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing in Illinois
It looks like people are going to have to go online to buy their bath towels in the future. While at least some, not all, of the Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Illinois are closing it appears a few have managed to avoid the chopping block. You have to...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
Illinois’ New Fall Food Obsession Fresh Apple Cider Donut Cupcakes
Cider donuts are as synonymous with fall as an orange-ish leaf falling from a tree. The much-loved snack is now available as a cupcake and we're already drooling. It sounds nice to say things like that, but the truth is, apple cider donuts were made for anytime you want. "Yay,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unconventional House Alert! There’s A Hobbit Home For Sale In Wisconsin
This "hobbit home" for sale in Wisconsin stays true to the Tolkien description of being modest and really awesome. Bilbo Baggins would feel completely at home in this subterranean dwelling located in western Wisconsin. At "only" $315,000, this property seems to be reasonably priced for such a unique abode. Zillow...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
There’s A Hard Core Roofing Sign War Going On In Rockford, and We Love It!
Today one of my besties, (who also likes to refer to herself as "our third co-host"), sent me a pic of something awesome she spotted in the Rockford area, and I am LOVING it. Before I reveal the picture, I think we can all agree that seeing sign wars taking place between competing companies is becoming more common in this social media age. Personally, I prefer my sign wars to be witty and not political, but if you're not sure what I'm talking about, here are some examples...
Illinois Women Mash Their Names Together to Form the Most Perfect Event Company in Town
With the ability to smash their names together like they did, Savannah and Ashley were meant to dream up their business. I'm always here for a great story and when I found out how Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski created their event company name, my mind was very happy. Savannah...
RELATED PEOPLE
Illinois Brewery Kicks off Oktoberfest with Impressive German Flavor
If you can't hop on a plane and get to Germany for Oktoberfest, no worries, just Uber on over to downtown Rockford. I will never understand Oktoberfest. It's not spelled right and it starts in September. Let's see what Google has to say about it. According to Google... and Britannica,...
First Thing You’d Change if Illinois’ Largest Home For Sale Was Yours?
Peek inside this 30,000-square-foot home with unimaginable luxury. 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a jaw-dropping kitchen, and more upgrades than you can count. What would you change if this gigantic estate was your new home? I ask because it's always in the conversation when hunting for a new home. You find the home that best suits you in the present, combined with what it can become in the future, once you make some changes.
Unique Wisconsin Trail Features 2 Walk-In Caves And A Waterfall
Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
A Massive Dinosaur Experience Will Take Over 2 Illinois Cities Next Month
Every time I watch one of the Jurassic Park movies I find myself wishing that I could actually visit a park like that, (minus the dinosaurs running around killing people). If you have ever wished the same thing, or have dinosaur-obsessed kids in your life, get ready for the next best thing coming to Illinois this October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of America’s ‘Most Outrageous’ Burgers is Crafted in an Illinois Bowling Alley
A cheeseburger can be just so boring. Think about how many times you have taken a burger for granted. Growing up they used to be a treat. Something I would get if my Mom didn't have time to make dinner. We'd just drive through somewhere. Better yet, my Dad would throw burgers on the grill.
One Of Illinois’ Popular Fall Pumpkin Festivals Opens This Weekend
Though I may not have kids of my own, I know all you parents out there are excited to make memories with your kids at all the fall festivals kicking off this week!. If you're looking for kid-friendly events to take your kids to this fall, there is a fun pumpkin festival kicking off this week for the 2022 season.
Can You Guess Who Won This Car Vs Horse Accident In Illinois?
A brutal accident in Illinois involved a car versus a horse. If you're a driver in Illinois, you have to be extra careful. The road conditions can change at a moment's notice. Especially, with the variety of weather, we experience throughout the year. There's plenty of city and rural driving in our state too. Each has equal risks. You always have to be on your toes while out on the road.
Illinois Students Got a Long-Distance Call from Space Station
Just wait until their parents see the phone bill. Students in Illinois this week got a long-distance call of the space kind when astronauts aboard the space station gave them a ring. NASA announced in a press release that students in Chicago were able to submit questions and today astronauts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Beware Illinois Residents Being Scammed By Nerds On The Internet
A group of nerds is taking over the internet and trying to rip off Illinois residents. Illinois Internet Scammers Are Getting Smarter And More Frequent. You really have to be careful nowadays because criminals are always trying to pull scams on innocent victims through the internet. Some people have gotten wise to these incidents so they immediately think it's an illegal scheme until proven otherwise. Unfortunately, there are still folks that will get ripped off.
Find Out If You Live Super Close To A Meth Lab In Illinois
I know you clicked this in hopes to expose your neighbor or bust the person you've had beef with most of the year. Though I don't have any enemies I'd want to get sweet, sweet revenge on, I definitely would like to know if there has ever been a meth lab operating in the garage right next door to where I sleep. I'm nosy, you're nosy, and your neighbor sneakily peeking out their blinds drinking their morning coffee is also 100% nosy.
Exciting New Illinois Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze Opens This Week
When it comes to fall fun in Illinois, pumpkin patches and corn mazes are on the top of the must-do list for the season. I believe fall is the best season in Illinois. The weather is perfect with hoodie-wearing temperatures. The leaves are changing colors. Kids go back to school. There's plenty of football to enjoy. Don't forget about all the fall-related activities.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0