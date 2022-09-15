Read full article on original website
No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
Duke Recruiting: Another Reason To Hit Montverde
Duke has had some real success with Montverde lately: RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead both played there before heading to Durham. Future Blue Devil Sean Stewart is there now, as are the Flagg brothers, Cooper and Ace, and another potential target is too: 6-10 Asa Newell. He’s in the class...
Duke football: Wallace Wade Stadium will be packed!
After a 2-0 start that includes a thrilling win on the road over Northwestern, people are taking notice of Duke football. The media is beginning to talk about them more and the ACC and a national award even recognized one player (Jaylen Stinson) for his performance last week. But most importantly, Duke Blue Devils fans have noticed in a big way. Wallace Wade Stadium is sold out for today’s game with North Carolina A&T.
How Jacob Grandison went from having one college offer to playing for Duke basketball
“I didn’t have any stars coming out of high school,” the Duke forward, who previously played at Illinois and Holy Cross, said. “Went to a mid-major, low major. Transferred up. Sat out. I’ve been handling my business. I’ve been, you know, grinding.”
Duke basketball: Major reactions to unveiling of complete schedule
The complete Duke basketball schedule has been unveiled and there are some major reactions. The countdown to the Duke basketball season is officially on as the Atlantic Coast Conference has released the complete 2022-23 conference schedule, completing the Blue Devils’ slate for Jon Scheyer’s first season as the program’s head coach.
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Assistant Professor, Dr. Brian Horton
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. NCCU was notified of the passing of Dr. Brian Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Music, and director of NCCU’s Jazz Studies program and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble, on Thursday, Sept. 15.
North Carolina A&T State University and Duke University prepare for football face-off
North Carolina A&T (0-2) at Duke (2-0), 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Duke leads 2-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Duke’s Mike Elko is off to an unbeaten start as a first-time head coach, including last week’s win at Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference. That has built some […]
NCCU Shines in 2023 U.S. News and World Report Rankings Report
University No. 14 among HBCUs in nation, No. 2 HBCU in state, Top 5 Public HBCU. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) continues to soar in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings. NCCU earned the No. 14 spot among the top 20 Historically...
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
Micro Elementary’s New Principal Continues Her Family’s Legacy
Newly named Micro Elementary principal Carson Cataliotti comes from a family of educators. Born and raised in Smithfield, Cataliotti attended South Smithfield Elementary, where her father was the principal. When she was a student at Smithfield Middle, her mother was the principal. She was that kid, going with her parents...
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
1 University of Mount Olive student killed, 3 others hurt in crash
Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a deadly crash early Friday morning. The driver faces numerous charges, including DWI.
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith
A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community
WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
