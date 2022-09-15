ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Boogie Fland to visit North Carolina

Another top UNC basketball recruiting target is set to visit the Chapel Hill campus before the month of September comes to a close. Hubert Davis and Jeff Lebo were rather busy on Thursday. The UNC basketball coaches spent the day at Archbishop Stepinac in New York. Not only did Davis...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Another Reason To Hit Montverde

Duke has had some real success with Montverde lately: RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead both played there before heading to Durham. Future Blue Devil Sean Stewart is there now, as are the Flagg brothers, Cooper and Ace, and another potential target is too: 6-10 Asa Newell. He’s in the class...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville

Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
CREEDMOOR, NC
ESPN

Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'

DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
DURHAM, NC
Garner, NC
Education
Garner, NC
Sports
City
Garner, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Shines in 2023 U.S. News and World Report Rankings Report

University No. 14 among HBCUs in nation, No. 2 HBCU in state, Top 5 Public HBCU. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) continues to soar in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings. NCCU earned the No. 14 spot among the top 20 Historically...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
carolinajournal.com

Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith

A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community

WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
WILSON, NC

