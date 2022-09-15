Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Boogie Fland to visit North Carolina
Another top UNC basketball recruiting target is set to visit the Chapel Hill campus before the month of September comes to a close. Hubert Davis and Jeff Lebo were rather busy on Thursday. The UNC basketball coaches spent the day at Archbishop Stepinac in New York. Not only did Davis...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Another Reason To Hit Montverde
Duke has had some real success with Montverde lately: RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead both played there before heading to Durham. Future Blue Devil Sean Stewart is there now, as are the Flagg brothers, Cooper and Ace, and another potential target is too: 6-10 Asa Newell. He’s in the class...
WRAL
No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
ESPN
Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'
DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Assistant Professor, Dr. Brian Horton
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. NCCU was notified of the passing of Dr. Brian Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Music, and director of NCCU’s Jazz Studies program and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble, on Thursday, Sept. 15.
North Carolina A&T State University and Duke University prepare for football face-off
North Carolina A&T (0-2) at Duke (2-0), 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Duke leads 2-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Duke’s Mike Elko is off to an unbeaten start as a first-time head coach, including last week’s win at Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference. That has built some […]
nccu.edu
NCCU Shines in 2023 U.S. News and World Report Rankings Report
University No. 14 among HBCUs in nation, No. 2 HBCU in state, Top 5 Public HBCU. North Carolina Central University (NCCU) continues to soar in the newest edition of U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings. NCCU earned the No. 14 spot among the top 20 Historically...
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
WITN
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County. The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident. The Highway Patrol...
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
ABC11's Ana Rivera shares personal IVF journey that leads to big announcement
One-in-five women are diagnosed with infertility and ABC11's Ana Rivera was one of them. Follow along with her as she starts IVF treatments and has a big announcement.
Teacher at Green Hope High School punched by student during lunch
A teacher at Green Hope High School in Cary was assaulted by a student last week during student lunch.
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
carolinajournal.com
Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith
A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
multifamilybiz.com
Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community
WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.
The video has circulated on social media. The school’s principal says the student’s behavior was unacceptable and that the student was disciplined.
Carscoops
Two Young Men Stole A New Dodge Charger Widebody From Dealer Leading Police On 150 MPH Chase
Police in Four Oaks, North Carolina have arrested two individuals for leading them on a chase that reached 150 mph (241 km/h). Local media reports that the 2022 Dodge Charger was stolen from the Hendrick’s Dodge dealership in Cary at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night. It was a high-performance Scat Pack model.
North Carolina boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.
WRAL
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
