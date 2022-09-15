Read full article on original website
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
Mississippi deputy injured during police pursuit of suspect in stolen car. Two arrested on multiple charges.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community. Contact was made with a vehicle matching the description used...
WTOK-TV
New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Board of Supervisors to set up a date for the public to take a tour of the new law enforcement complex on Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the project is still...
WTOK-TV
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
alabamanews.net
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
Update: Body Found in Demopolis Identified as Man Missing Since Late August
The body of a man who was found last week in Demopolis has been identified as a local man who went missing in late August. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the body was found floating in the water under a railroad trestle on September 6. Chief Rex Flowers...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department’s headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the investigation of a local business that was heavily damaged by fire in Jones County Monday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel, drove into David’s Grocery, located at 959 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck, causing a blaze that brought fire and smoke damage to the business.
WLBT
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night. The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County. These are all the details that Burton was able to release at...
State Route 487 to temporarily close in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 487 in Leake County will temporarily close. State Route 487 will be closed between Standing Pine Road and Kelly Town Road from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Crews will replace a pipe underneath the roadway. […]
The West Alabama Watchman
Identity of body confirmed
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
WTOK-TV
No Good Morning Meridian Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: NE Lauderdale beats Forest on homecoming
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 to improve to 3-1 on the season. It was a special day for the Trojans as it was homecoming. The homecoming court was driven in cars on the field and the softball team held a special tailgate as they get ready for the alumni game in Spring 2023.
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
WTOK-TV
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery said Friday a $10,000 Mega Millions prize on a ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron in Lauderdale County and it’s still unclaimed. If you ever bought a ticket there, you should check it. The ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
The West Alabama Watchman
Shipman glad to be back where he started
Alphus Shipman never stopped smiling as he spoke to the Demopolis Rotary Club Wednesday. Maybe it was because he was happy to be in Demopolis, continuing his career in education where it started. Shipman began his tenure as the principal of U.S. Jones Elementary School last month, coming from Tuscaloosa...
WTOK-TV
Chapel Hart talks about national competition show ending
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The finale for America’s Got Talent was Wednesday night and Mississippi favorites’ Chapel Hart placed fifth in the top five list of competitors this season. The country music trio had been fan favorites all season long as they rallied audiences together with their original...
WTOK-TV
Week 4 Football Friday scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four. Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14. Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14. Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6. Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37. Lamar picks up their first win...
