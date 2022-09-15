ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glasstire.com

Playing with Icons: An Interview with Hector Ramirez

Hector Ramirez is a Fort Worth-based artist. His sculptural assemblages, videos, GIFs, paintings and experimental works relate with humor and poignancy to moments from his past, observations of the present, and thoughtful reflections on his hometown of El Paso, Texas. His work pairs nuanced considerations of borderland identities and Mexican-American culture with iconic references to science fiction, religion, and domestic life.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Visual Arts#Fine Arts#Birds#Columbia University#Mfa
Mix 94.1

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas

Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston

Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
HOUSTON, TX
Explore Houston

What are pros and cons of living in Houston?

The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Best Houston Thai food near you – 15 highly rated restaurants for Pad Thai, curry & more!

If you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for Kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy