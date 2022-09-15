Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
glasstire.com
Playing with Icons: An Interview with Hector Ramirez
Hector Ramirez is a Fort Worth-based artist. His sculptural assemblages, videos, GIFs, paintings and experimental works relate with humor and poignancy to moments from his past, observations of the present, and thoughtful reflections on his hometown of El Paso, Texas. His work pairs nuanced considerations of borderland identities and Mexican-American culture with iconic references to science fiction, religion, and domestic life.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Let’s groove: This is the only 80s nightclub in North Texas
It's the one spot in town where you and your friends can go dressed up like Madonna or Michael Jackson and no one bats an eye!
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas
Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?
The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Houston Thai food near you – 15 highly rated restaurants for Pad Thai, curry & more!
If you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for Kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp.
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
