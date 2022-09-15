Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
1 shot and killed on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indy, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight Saturday, a man in his 20s was found shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Winterberry Drive near 59th and Georgetown Road, police said.
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man was shot in Anderson, IN Saturday morning. According to a release, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found Mark Neel, 34, of Anderson. Police say Neel went outside to confront another person in the alleyway after hearing gunshots. Police say an altercation was started between both Neel and the other person. During the altercation, police say Neel was shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot, critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot on the city’s east side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of east Washington Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers located a person with gunshot wounds. There is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DNA Under Victim’s Fingernail Leads to Arrest of Indiana Man Six Years After 41-Year-Old Woman was Shot Dead in Street
A 23-year-old Indiana man was arrested this week after police say DNA evidence linked him to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman who was killed more than six years ago. Jaylaun Kishon Walker was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of murder in the death of Angela Wright.
Fox 59
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman critically injured in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman with critical injuries was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s east side. Shortly before 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot in the 5600 block of Brendon Way West Drive. That’s a residential area off 56th Street, just west of I-465.
Person critically injured in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
Fox 59
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
Woman killed in shooting at day care on Indy's near west side; police shoot man downtown believed to be involved
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting at a day care on the city's near west side Friday morning. Hours later, police shot a person believed to be connected to it in downtown Indianapolis. It began shortly before 7:30 a.m. when police responded to a report of a...
IMPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are now saying one person is dead and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on the I-465 ramp to Rockville Road Saturday morning. The incident started with an attempted arrest near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side. An IMPD spokesman told 13News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
WISH-TV
Fatal crash on I-465 NB
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has happened at I-465 northbound at mile marker 12, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers are on the scene of the incident. News is 8 has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no further information at...
WIBC.com
Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff
INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
WISH-TV
Kokomo officer charged in off-duty road rage case
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer faces charges after being accused of beating a man following a road rage incident. Kokomo Police Department Officer Roy Smith, 42, faces a felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The investigation originated...
WISH-TV
State police: Fatal shooting by Greenfield officer was justifiable
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — After an investigation into a police shooting in Greenfield that happened late July, Indiana State Police announced in a press release Friday that the shooting was justifiable. On July 31, officers from the Greenfield Police Department responded to a report of a domestic issue in...
23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: DNA match helps makes arrest in 2016 murder investigation
INDIANAPOLIS — A DNA match back in the spring changed a stagnant murder case into one with a potential answer. 23-year-old Jaylaun Walker is now charged with murder in the 2016 death of 41-year-old Angela Wright. Police found Wright with a gunshot wound to her head outside of a...
wrtv.com
1 dead following shooting near Madison and Troy avenues
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after a shooting in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. This is in an apartment complex near the intersections of Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area. When they arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds.
Comments / 1