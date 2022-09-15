ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

2020 Election Day: Are banks open? Will mail be delivered? What’s open, closed?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRNQE_0hwmFL6400

November 8 is Election Day, and while most stores and government offices will be open, some will be closed.

Retailers, restaurants and schools will be open. The U.S. Postal Service will be delivering mail, and the New York Stock Exchange and other markets will be trading on Election Day. Banks will also be open.

What’s closed?

Nineteen states and Puerto Rico have declared Election Day a civic holiday — Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

That means that in those states, government offices, with the exception of election offices, will be closed on Tuesday and non-essential state workers will have the day off.

In 2019, House Democrats proposed a plan to make Election Day a federal holiday, but the legislation was not passed.

Two-thirds of Americans support the creation of a federal holiday for voting, according to the American Bar Association’s annual Survey of Civic Literacy. The survey also found strong support for other measures to make voting easier.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
Fox News

Wisconsin judge declines to suspend absentee ballot ruling

A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly appealed by Democrats, who raised...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Election chief on mounting threats to poll workers ahead of midterms

The nation's top election security official broke down as she recounted the vitriol targeting election officials, including those in her home state of Washington. "It's unnerving," said Kim Wyman, now the senior election lead at the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "Threats like 'we're going to hang you.'...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#The U S Postal Service#House#Democrats#Americans#Cox Media Group
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Polls, polls and more polls

Polls released over the last 24 hours show that while the political environment appears to be improving for Democrats, races in battleground states are going to come down to the wire. A new Fox News poll of registered voters shows Democrats have a 3-point lead in the congressional ballot (44%-41%),...
ELECTIONS
BET

Georgia Governor’s Race Too Close to Call Two Months to Election Day

The race for Georgia governor is still deadlocked, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely Georgia voters in a politically crucial race that parallels the U.S. Senate race in that state. Of those polled, Gov. Brian Kemp has 50%, and another 48% say they support Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams....
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Cocky Democrats may be counting their midterm votes before they're cast

In historical terms, the Democratic Party is beating the odds. The party in control of all the levers of power in Washington has closed a gap in generic congressional ballot polling that favored the GOP for most of Joe Biden’s presidency. Democratic candidates are winning special elections where they have no business even being competitive. Democratic aspirants for high office are outperforming their party’s unpopular president, who himself is enjoying a renaissance in his job approval ratings. It’s a heady experience for Democrats, who had all but resigned themselves to a brutal midterm election year, which helps explain why it’s all gone to their heads.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.15.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * There’s fresh evidence that Georgia’s gubernatorial race is tightening: The latest Quinnipiac University poll found incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading Democrat Stacey Abrams by only 2 points, 50% to 48%. * As for Georgia’s U.S....
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Election Brief: 2022 primary season concludes with fiery Republican face-offs in battleground New Hampshire

NEVER MISS A MOMENT — latest midterm coverage here and follow live election results at the Fox News Election center. LAST DAY — Tuesday marks the season finale of the 2022 primary season as New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware hold nominating contests. New Hampshire, a small but crucial general election battleground state, is host to the final high-profile Republican Senate and House of Representatives primaries, which throughout the past six months have pitted conservative candidates supported by mainstream Republicans against contenders often aligned with former President Trump and his MAGA loyalists. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: 2022 primary season concludes with fiery Republican face-offs in battleground New Hampshire.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Why This Election Is So Weird

The two major factors shaping the 2022 midterm elections collided in tumultuous fashion on Tuesday morning. First came the government report that inflation last month had increased faster than economists had expected or President Joe Biden had hoped. The announcement triggered a sharp fall in the stock market, the worst day on Wall Street in two years.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access.The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in at least three states -- Colorado, Georgia and Michigan. The stakes appeared to rise this week when the existence of a federal probe came to light involving a prominent loyalist to former President Donald Trump who has been promoting voting machine conspiracy theories across the country.While much remains unknown about the investigations, one of the most...
COLORADO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
108K+
Followers
122K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy