Supper is served: Gainesville High starts up new program for student-athletes

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 2 days ago
Gainesville High athletics director Adam Lindsey prepares dinner trays to hand out to student-athletes on Sept. 14, 2022 in its Student Activities Center. - photo by Bill Murphy
Gainesville’s John Jessup has a little more pep in his step these days at cross country practice.

The Red Elephants’ top boys cross country talent know that when he’s done with a grueling practice, running in the late-summer heat, there will be dinner available less than 100 yards away.

This week, Gainesville’s athletic department implemented an evening-meal program for student-athletes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday that is subsidized by the Gainesville Athletic Club.

So as soon as practice ends, players in-season can stream into the cafeteria and eat for free on the bottom floor of the school’s new Student Activities Center.

“It’s really awesome,” said Jessup, who recently set a new school record on the state championship course in Carrollton. “It doesn’t feel like we deserve it, but it’s great to have. I know a lot of kids don’t have access to good home-cooked meals. Every athlete having this available to them is a great thing.”

On Wednesday, it was spaghetti and salad as the main course with cake or apple pie as dessert for the Red Elephants, which was prepared with enthusiasm by school nutrition managers Brandy Thomas and Amy Morrison.

Already on campus at the high school, Thomas said that serving late-day meals is a joy to helping those who may lack in good nutrition at home.

“I love it,” said Thomas. “We make sure these kids are fed and fed good before they go home for the day.”

Even Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey has a hand in the process. stacking styrofoam trays and making sure they're ready for athletes to grab once they hit the cafeteria.

Since the project is just getting off the ground at Gainesville High, it’s still a new concept to get another meal provided on campus.

Lindsey and cross country coach Richard Corbett aren’t opposed to it being looked at as another incentive for their students to stay active in athletics.

Corbett, too, is hands-on with helping make sure the hungry teenagers are all fed when practice is finished.

Gainesville’s cross country program accounts approximately 40 meals, he said, served up hot when practice is over.

Corbett is a big proponent of players getting to share a meal together, after running, one that doesn’t come in a to-go paper bag.

“(Having dinner) means less trips to fast-food restaurants,” Corbett said. “I always tell them, ‘I don’t want you getting dinner through a window.”

And the football program has close to 100 players getting dinner on campus.

Since the Red Elephants typically hold football practice in the morning, they head straight to the cafeteria after team meetings conclude in the upstairs portion of the Student Activities Center.

Volleyball players also get to share in the first run of student-athlete dinner when they don’t have matches.

In the near future, the program will expand to all student-athletes on campus at Gainesville High, with the ability to feed more than 100 kids per evening, Lindsey said.

“This is all part of what we’re trying to build with giving kids a Division-I experience in high school.” Lindsey said.

