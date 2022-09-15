Read full article on original website
Stanley E. Johnson
Stanley E. Johnson, 72, of Yorktown passed away Monday, Sept. 12. He was born Oct. 2, 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX to Millard and Jewel Fay Johnson. He a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. He loved hunting, fishing and really enjoyed shooting skeet and trap. Stanley received his 50 year Licensee pin in June from the Texas Funeral Director Association.
Cindy Loy Egg
Cindy Loy Egg, 61, of Meyersville went to her eternal rest on the wings of an angel to be with her Lord on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. She was born March 30, 1961 in Cuero. Cindy loved everyone she came across. She was a great inspiration to others and shared her life so willingly with everyone. Anyone that knew her would instantly love her. Cindy was a beautiful soul inside and out. The most important people in her life were her husband, Vance, whom she married Aug. 16, 1980 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero, her three children, and her three grandchildren. She loved reading and keeping her lawn and flowerbeds looking fabulous. Cindy had a profound love for animals, especially the ones that needed to be rescued.
Calvin Barlow Suggs
Calvin Barlow Suggs, 85, of Yorktown, “CB” to those he loved, went home to our Lord on Monday, Sept. 12. He was born Dec. 22, 1936 at home in Mission Valley to John and Cecil Suggs. During the years C.B. raised his family, he worked for Alcoa, Newman...
Shiner: Get those donuts ready!
The Shiner Police Department is excited to announce that they will be joining forces with thousands of communities nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in celebrating the city’s first ever National Night Out events. National Night Out was founded in 1984, with a focus on empowering residents to build tighter...
Family reunites with family dog two years later
When Maria Vega and her family lost their dog Fluffy in March 2020 in Corpus Christi, she did not expect to ever see that dog again. However, two and a half years later, Beeville Animal Control found Fluffy and called the Vega family to let them know Fluffy had been located. Vega and her kids got ready for a short trip from McAllen to reunite with their family pet.
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
51-Year-Old Motorcyclist Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Victoria (Victoria, TX)
According to the Victoria Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that a major crash occurred at 11000 N. Navarro Street and 1600 Edingburgh Street at [..]
Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project
(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
Authorities locate several drugs while serving an arrest warrant in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Victoria area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force served an arrest warrant on Toyshella Mitchell, 40. Officials arrested Mitchell in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. During the arrest, officers discovered a large...
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
Beeville police officer resigns after DWI charge while on duty
BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville police officer resigned from the force after being arrested on a DWI charge. Sgt. Mark Jimenez was seen hitting a parked car with his police cruiser while on duty. He then allegedly drove off and left the scene. The Department of Public Safety was...
Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison
VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
