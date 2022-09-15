Cindy Loy Egg, 61, of Meyersville went to her eternal rest on the wings of an angel to be with her Lord on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. She was born March 30, 1961 in Cuero. Cindy loved everyone she came across. She was a great inspiration to others and shared her life so willingly with everyone. Anyone that knew her would instantly love her. Cindy was a beautiful soul inside and out. The most important people in her life were her husband, Vance, whom she married Aug. 16, 1980 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero, her three children, and her three grandchildren. She loved reading and keeping her lawn and flowerbeds looking fabulous. Cindy had a profound love for animals, especially the ones that needed to be rescued.

MEYERSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO