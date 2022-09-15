He may languish at a lowly sixth place in line to throne, but all eyes were on Prince Harry this afternoon as he and his brother William came together to lead a vigil by the queen’s eight grandchildren at her coffin on Saturday afternoon.The gesture represented a gender-blind update on the so-called “Vigil of the Princes” established after the death of George VI, and was the latest determined effort by the palace to show unity between the brothers.In what has been widely interpreted as an effort to show that Harry was not being mistreated by the Crown, he was permitted...

U.K. ・ 9 HOURS AGO