Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth II’s Classic Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch With Prince William
Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William sat down for lunch held for the governor-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace today in London. The couple honored traditional mourning dress and continued to wear all black. Many members of the royal family joined the pair for the meal, including Queen Consort Camilla.
Kate Middleton Mourns in Princess Diana’s Earrings & Queen Elizabeth’s Brooch at Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
marthastewart.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Say Windsor Castle is Different Without Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the royal family members waiting at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Tuesday, September 13. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by the new regent's siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William and Princess Kate were also there, palace […]
Harry and William to join King Charles in procession behind Queen’s coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, as they follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral Castle, she lay in state for 24 hours at...
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
Dress code details have been released for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen's state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms. While King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are expected to step out in traditional regalia for the mourning events, the Queen's son Prince Andrew and grandson Prince Harry will not as they are no longer senior working royals.
Princess Eugenie Wears Symbolic Headband With Veil at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil
Princess Eugenie gathered with her royal cousins to mourn Queen Elizabeth II at today’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London. The ceremony marked a rare moment when all eight of the late monarch’s grandchildren were reunited. Eugenie donned a black trench coat with gold buttons, black tights, and classic pumps for the ceremony. Princess Beatrice‘s sister also wore a black headband with a veil, to show respect to Queen Elizabeth II. A black veil is considered a symbol of sadness and is often used by royal women after the death of a loved one. Although there are no official rules for royal...
TODAY.com
Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall
Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Elle
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Seen With King Charles At Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted with King Charles inside Buckingham Palace, where they were situated on Tuesday evening to receive the Queen's coffin, after it made its journey from Scotland. Markle and Prince Harry reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other members of the royal family,...
Feuding princes William and Harry reunited in grief over death of the Queen
Princes William and Harry were reunited in grief on Saturday afternoon as they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, who were accompanied by their wives Princess Kate and Meghan, spoke with well-wishers just a day after King Charles III used part of his first address to the nation to try to draw a line under the rows resulting from Harry’s decision to withdraw from royal duties.
Prince Harry, in Uniform, United With Prince William at Vigil for Queen
He may languish at a lowly sixth place in line to throne, but all eyes were on Prince Harry this afternoon as he and his brother William came together to lead a vigil by the queen’s eight grandchildren at her coffin on Saturday afternoon.The gesture represented a gender-blind update on the so-called “Vigil of the Princes” established after the death of George VI, and was the latest determined effort by the palace to show unity between the brothers.In what has been widely interpreted as an effort to show that Harry was not being mistreated by the Crown, he was permitted...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
Popculture
Prince Harry Spotted Crying at Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry was spotted crying at the funeral service for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, alongside his wife Meghan Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II's casket was taken from Buckingham Palace and transported to Westminster Hall in a procession that included a number of the Royal Family members, such as Harry and his brother Prince William. Once inside Westminster, William and Harry were joined by their spouses, Middleton and Markle, for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
Elite Daily
What To Expect From Prince Harry And Meghan At The Queen’s Funeral
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mourned the late monarch at several funeral proceedings this week. Most recently, on Sept. 14, the couple appeared alongside the royal family at the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state ahead of her state funeral on Sept. 19. The royal family, as well as world leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, are expected to appear at the funeral, including Harry and Meghan.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share How Their Children Are Doing After the Queen’s Death
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Prince William and Kate Middleton are helping their three children stay in a "routine" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince and Princess of Wales gave an update on how Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7,...
Queen Consort and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace for Queen’s procession
Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Buckingham Palace alongside Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken away from the grounds. The late monarch is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday’s funeral. King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, led the...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral
The new Prince and Princess of Wales met with Commonwealth troops, who traveled overseas for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral, at Pirbright military training center Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their gratitude to Commonwealth troops in town for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral. On Friday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, met with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the U.K. to take part in the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, according to a release from Kensington Palace. "Soldiers from Canada,...
Prince William is 'prioritizing stability' and keeping royal kids in school while mourning Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they are "prioritizing stability" amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died nearly one week ago at the age of 96. The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales only recently brought...
