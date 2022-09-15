Read full article on original website
Calvin Barlow Suggs
Calvin Barlow Suggs, 85, of Yorktown, “CB” to those he loved, went home to our Lord on Monday, Sept. 12. He was born Dec. 22, 1936 at home in Mission Valley to John and Cecil Suggs. During the years C.B. raised his family, he worked for Alcoa, Newman...
Stanley E. Johnson
Stanley E. Johnson, 72, of Yorktown passed away Monday, Sept. 12. He was born Oct. 2, 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX to Millard and Jewel Fay Johnson. He a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. He loved hunting, fishing and really enjoyed shooting skeet and trap. Stanley received his 50 year Licensee pin in June from the Texas Funeral Director Association.
Victoria Vargas
Victoria Vargas, 84, of Yorktown passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. She was born November 8, 1937 in Kenedy, Texas to the late Severo and Adela Vela Torrez. She was a dedicated mother and enjoyed being with family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Art) Flores of...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
Shiner: Get those donuts ready!
The Shiner Police Department is excited to announce that they will be joining forces with thousands of communities nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in celebrating the city’s first ever National Night Out events. National Night Out was founded in 1984, with a focus on empowering residents to build tighter...
Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project
(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
Seguin Homecoming Match-up Friday Night Features a Pair of Matador Alum Coaches
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors open District 12-5A play at homecoming tomorrow night at Matador Stadium when they host the Kyle Lehman Lobos. Both teams went 2-1 in non-district play. The Mats sandwiched wins over Alamo Heights and Laredo United around a loss to New Braunfels. The Lobos started 2-0 with wins over Bastrop and Austin McCallum before falling last week in Lockhart.
51-Year-Old Motorcyclist Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Victoria (Victoria, TX)
According to the Victoria Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that a major crash occurred at 11000 N. Navarro Street and 1600 Edingburgh Street at [..]
Karnes City wins thrilling Battle of Highway 181
In the 103rd edition of the “Battle of Highway 181," both the Karnes City Badgers and the Kenedy Lions pushed themselves to the limit. At the end of the defensive struggle, the Badgers emerged victorious with a 21-20 comeback victory to move to 2-1 on the season. The Lions...
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
Trojans open season with win over Sinton
The old saying in golf that there are no pictures on the scorecard lent itself perfectly to describe Beeville’s season-opening victory over Sinton. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but, at the end of the night, Beeville finished the game with more points and moved to 1-0 on the year.
Shiner firehouse bids rejected, again
Shiner city council is giving serious consideration to a local roundtable meeting that brings decision makers from the Shiner Fire Department and city together with key local business leaders and area building contractors to see if they can find a path forward in addressing its facility needs. That idea was raised near the end of last week’s city council meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at which…
Victoria first responders working major vehicle crash on Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 a.m., Victoria Police and Fire Departments were on the scene of a major vehicle crash at 11000 N. Navarro St. and 1600 Edinburgh St. Officials said they received the call at 6:50 a.m. The crash involved a Honda SUV and...
Bloomington rallies to defeat Eagles 26-23
The Bloomington Bobcats scored came back to take a 26-23 non-district football victory over the Woodsboro Eagles in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 25 in Bloomington. The Eagles held a 23-20 lead after three quarters, but the Bobcats scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to come awa with the win.
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
Port Lavaca officials search for Wells Fargo robbery suspect Mark Anthony Trevino
PORT LAVACA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Texas Fusion Center (TXFC) received information from the Port Lavaca Police Department regarding a wanted subject, Mark Anthony Trevino. Trevino, 50, has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. According...
Authorities locate several drugs while serving an arrest warrant in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Victoria area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force served an arrest warrant on Toyshella Mitchell, 40. Officials arrested Mitchell in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. During the arrest, officers discovered a large...
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
Beeville police officer resigns after DWI charge while on duty
BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville police officer resigned from the force after being arrested on a DWI charge. Sgt. Mark Jimenez was seen hitting a parked car with his police cruiser while on duty. He then allegedly drove off and left the scene. The Department of Public Safety was...
'They are felony charges': Beeville teen locked up for making prank call to 911 about a school threat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teen is behind bars after making a prank call about a weapon at a Beeville school and authorities want the public to know they take these situations very seriously. It was Monday when Moreno Junior High in Beeville was put on lockdown after a...
