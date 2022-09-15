Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way
FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
Transient man arrested after stabbing outside downtown Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred last month. Court documents state that the suspect entered a store in downtown Bellingham on August 18th and asked employees for a knife sharpener. The suspect then followed two customers out of the store...
WECU donating money to three local nonprofits
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – WECU is giving back to the community with a trio of donations to area nonprofit organizations. The credit union is giving a total of $110,000 to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, the Pickford Film Center, and the Bellingham Childcare and Early Learning Center. WECU spokesperson Keith...
High school football Week 3
It’s a full weekend of high school football in Whatcom County including three radio games. Friday night Lynden visits Squalicum with a 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick on KBAI and 930KBAI.com. Also Friday Nooksack Valley hosts King’s. That’s another 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick-off on AM790 KGMI and KGMI.com.
