Bellingham, WA

Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way

FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
FERNDALE, WA
WECU donating money to three local nonprofits

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – WECU is giving back to the community with a trio of donations to area nonprofit organizations. The credit union is giving a total of $110,000 to the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association, the Pickford Film Center, and the Bellingham Childcare and Early Learning Center. WECU spokesperson Keith...
BELLINGHAM, WA
High school football Week 3

It’s a full weekend of high school football in Whatcom County including three radio games. Friday night Lynden visits Squalicum with a 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick on KBAI and 930KBAI.com. Also Friday Nooksack Valley hosts King’s. That’s another 6:35 pre-game show and 7:00 kick-off on AM790 KGMI and KGMI.com.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

